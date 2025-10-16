New Generation Consumer Group (OTC:NGCG) Announces Partnership Between Signature Apps and Top Floor Featuring #MyRaadr Anti-Bullying Initiative

Company Now Current on OTCID Markets, Strengthening Transparency and Growth Prospects

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC:NGCG), through its subsidiary Signature Apps, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Top Floor, a dynamic brand founded by three professional basketball players dedicated to empowering communities and promoting positive social impact. Together, they are uniting with the #MyRaadr App, an innovative platform designed to combat bullying and foster safer, more respectful environments for youth nationwide.

The #MyRaadr App perfectly aligns with Top Floor’s mission to empower young people, promote respect, and inspire positive decision-making. This partnership represents a powerful step in NGCG’s continued efforts to leverage its Signature Apps division for the creation of meaningful, socially responsible technology that drives real change.

Leadership & Founding Members of Top Floor

Gary Smith – NBA2K Motion Capture Athlete, Seven-Time World Slam Dunk Champion, and long-time community activist.

Recognized as the 2019 Community Member of the Year in Arizona for his exceptional dedication to youth engagement and outreach.

Zach Andrews – Former Los Angeles Laker and accomplished Hollywood stuntman with major film credits in Space Jam 2, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars.

Serves as the official stunt double for NBA superstar LeBron James.

Larry Sanders – NBA First Round Draft Pick and 7-foot entrepreneur.

Earned his doctorate and authored a children’s book for the visually impaired, extending his influence beyond basketball into education and accessibility.

Shared Mission

Top Floor and the #MyRaadr App share a unified vision: to cultivate safer, more inclusive communities while addressing the urgent issue of bullying among youth. Each Top Floor member uses his platform and personal experiences to inspire accountability, equality, and kindness across diverse audiences. “Bullying is an incredibly unacceptable act and mindset for anyone to have. Our goal in this partnership with the #MyRaadr App is to use our positive influence to eradicate bullying as much as possible.” Stated a Top Floor Spokesperson.

Signature Apps & NGCG: Innovation With Integrity

Through Signature Apps, NGCG continues to expand its portfolio of purpose-driven digital platforms. The #MyRaadr partnership exemplifies how the company leverages innovation to address real-world issues, strengthen community engagement, and create measurable social impact.

In addition to this exciting collaboration, New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. is proud to announce it is now current on OTCIQ Markets. This milestone underscores the company’s renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and corporate compliance, positioning NGCG for accelerated growth and enhanced shareholder confidence.

Becoming current on OTCIQ represents a major step forward for the company as it executes its next phase of development in both its technology and media initiatives. This updated compliance status allows NGCG to communicate effectively with investors, expand business opportunities, and continue building trust in the public markets.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC:NGCG)

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. is a diversified holdings and development company focused on technology, lifestyle, and community-driven applications through its subsidiary Signature Apps. The company’s mission is to combine digital innovation with social impact, empowering users through meaningful platforms that inspire connection, safety, and growth.

About Signature Apps

Signature Apps develops and manages cutting-edge mobile platforms designed to enhance communication, education, and well-being. Its growing suite of applications includes projects focused on safety, youth empowerment, and digital community engagement.

