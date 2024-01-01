New England Tech Announces Two-Year Bachelor’s Degree Programs Starting Fall 2025

A Long-Time Leader in Accelerated Education, NEIT Launches Even Faster Path to The Workforce with Two-Year Bachelor’s Degrees in High-Demand Fields

EAST GREENWICH, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Since 1940, the New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) has been a leader in hands-on education and accelerated degree programs. Today, NEIT announced an even faster path to the workforce with the launch of a new 24-month bachelor’s degree offering. Beginning Fall 2025, students will have the opportunity to earn a Career-Focused Bachelor of Science degree in just two years across four high-demand fields: Cybersecurity, Business Management, Graphic Design, and Criminal Justice. This new offering makes NEIT one of the first in the country to structure a three-year reduced credit bachelor’s degree to just two calendar years.





“For over 85 years, NEIT has led the way in providing accelerated degrees that put students into the workforce and earning a salary faster,” said Doug Sherman, Senior Vice President and Provost at New England Institute of Technology. “With these new programs, we’re doubling down on that mission – offering students an even faster way to earn a high-quality, industry-aligned degree without unnecessary delays.”

With a growing shortage of skilled workers, NEIT recognizes the growing demand for a flexible, quality education that helps students enter the workforce sooner. The two-year bachelor’s degree programs will maintain the high-quality, industry-relevant curriculum that NEIT is known for while accelerating the path to graduation.

These 135-140 quarter credit programs (equivalent to 90-semester credits) will be delivered over eight academic terms, plus two five-week summer terms, totaling 90 weeks of full-time study completed over two calendar years. Through this accelerated path, students that qualify for these programs will save 25% on tuition costs plus get into the workforce one year earlier.

NEIT currently offers all degree programs with an accelerated track option so that students can complete an associate degree in 18 months, or a bachelor’s degree in just three years. This new two-year offering will create more accessible pathways for career-driven education with less financial burden. By completing their degrees in just two years, students not only save time but also reduce overall tuition costs and enter the workforce faster.

“Our four program offerings have been strategically chosen to align with growing industries, ensuring strong job opportunities for graduates,” said Amy Grzybowski, Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Relations. “By focusing on high-demand fields, we are not only supporting student success but also supporting local employers and our economy.”

In addition to accelerated pathways, NEIT recently announced a 47% reduction in tuition across a variety of skilled trades programs, furthering its commitment to providing affordable and accessible education that empowers the next generation of professional trades men and women.

New England Institute of Technology’s unique approach to education emphasizes hands-on, immersive learning from day one. Through small class sizes, state-of-the-art simulation labs, and expert faculty, students gain real-world experience that sets them apart in the job market without sacrificing added time or money.

Application & Enrollment Information:



Applications for the Accelerated Two-Year Bachelor’s Degree programs are now open for the Fall 2025 term. Prospective students, parents, and industry partners interested in learning more about these programs are encouraged to visit www.neit.edu/2years or contact the Admissions Office at admissions@neit.edu [401-739-5000].

About New England Tech:



New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) is a private, non-profit institution located in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Established in 1940, NEIT offers a wide range of career-focused degree programs at the Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s levels across fields including skilled trades, engineering, computer science, health sciences, cybersecurity, digital media and more. With a strong focus on experiential learning, NEIT prepares students by combining hands-on training with small class sizes and accelerated degree options, so graduates enter the workforce faster and excel in their chosen careers.

