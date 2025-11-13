New Division. Same Disruption. ANDER & Co Launches Digital Marketing.

Award-winning agency marks 10-year anniversary with the introduction of a fully-integrated digital division built for the future of communications

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ANDER & Co isn’t reacting to the future; it is shaping it. After a decade of delivering award-winning campaigns, the communications agency announced today the launch of its digital marketing division — ANDER Digital. As audiences increasingly connect, consume and engage across new channels, the company is expanding its services to include strategy, content and performance marketing tailored to today’s fast-moving, platform-driven world. More than a new service line, this evolution reflects a broader vision: redefining what it means to be a modern communications partner.

Founded in 2015 by Vanessa Fioravante and Suzanne Perez-Bernal, ANDER & Co is a full-service communications firm built for what’s now and what’s next. Consistently ranked among the top 120 agencies in the U.S. by PRNews, it blends strategic rigor with modern storytelling to deliver real business impact — for clients across industries, from corporate to real estate, lifestyle and hospitality.

With the launch of ANDER Digital, the company is now fully integrated with a powerful new suite of capabilities. These consist of search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), website conversion rate optimization (CRO), amplified paid social media strategy, and enhanced email marketing focused on boosting performance. The division marries a sharp, data-driven framework with creative visuals, combining graphic design, branding and dynamic multimedia content creation. This fusion of insight and innovation maximizes impact and drives measurable results across every brand touchpoint.

ANDER Digital is led by Emmy Award-winning producer and digital expert Melanie Laurendine, who oversees a dedicated team of seasoned, certified digital marketers, strategists, designers and content creators. The current roster of digital clients is comprised of an executive search firm, residential and multifamily developments, yacht charters, restaurants, law firms and more.

“The launch of this new arm is a natural evolution for ANDER & Co,” said Perez-Bernal. “We’ve long created content designed to thrive in digital spaces — through earned media, social platforms, events and beyond. Today, digital is the connective tissue of the entire brand experience. By fully integrating it into everything we do, we’re able to meet audiences where they are, with greater precision, relevance and impact.”

Industry data agrees. According to a 2024 report from SEMrush, 70 percent of marketers see stronger results when SEO and public relations are executed in tandem. By uniting earned public relations with digital tactics, ANDER & Co helps clients boost visibility, trust and long-term discoverability across platforms to drive qualified leads and measurable conversions.

“Digital is more than just a channel; it is the environment where audiences live, scroll and decide,” added Laurendine. “SEO is no longer search engine optimization, it is search ‘everything’ optimization. From Google to Instagram, AI to media platforms, presence spans across every digital touchpoint. We help brands do more than show up. We position them to outperform through precise strategies.”

ANDER & Co is one of South Florida’s fastest-growing communications firms with global reach. Headquartered in Miami with an office in Bogota, Colombia, the agency focuses on long-term brand building through customized communications programs. Its client portfolio features notable brands, including The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay, ELLE Residences Miami, Centennial Bank, multiple Michelin-recognized restaurants, and private investment and law firms. The company’s accolades run deep, boasting an impressive roster of national awards for impactful client campaigns, spanning digital and experiential marketing to brand launch media relations. The agency’s services include media relations, social media, influencer and experiential marketing, brand partnerships, traditional marketing, event planning and crisis communications. That’s why We Make People Pay Attention.

