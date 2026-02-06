New America Acquisition I Corp. Appoints Kyle Wool as Chairman and Adds Stefan Passantino as Independent Director

Board appointments strengthen governance, continuity and regulatory oversight

New America Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:NWAXU)(NYSE:NWAX)(NYSE:NWAXW) today announced that Kyle Wool has been appointed chairman of the board of directors and that Stefan Passantino has joined the board as an independent director, effective immediately. Wool previously served on the Company’s advisory board.

Kevin McGurn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of New America Acquisition I Corp., commented:

“Kyle’s appointment as chairman reflects both continuity and confidence in his leadership. His familiarity with New America and deep experience in capital markets make him well-suited to guide the board as we move forward. Stefan’s background in compliance, governance and regulatory matters further strengthens our oversight and supports our commitment to disciplined execution and strong corporate governance.”

Kyle Wool brings more than two decades of experience across financial services and capital markets. He has served as president of Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) since December 2023 and chief executive officer of Dominari Securities LLC since May 2023. Earlier in his career, Wool was an executive director at Morgan Stanley, advising clients on investment strategy and capital allocation. He also held senior roles at Oppenheimer and Co., including serving as managing director of the Professional Investors Group for Oppenheimer Asia Ltd. Wool holds a degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

Stefan Passantino joins the board as an independent director. He began his career in law before serving as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel in the first Trump White House, where he led compliance and ethics programs. Over his 30-year career, he has advised corporations, political figures, and advocacy groups on state and federal election law, campaign finance, lobbying regulations, and congressional investigations.

Passantino has represented national political committees, federal candidates, and corporations, including serving as counsel to some of the largest SuperPACs and 501(c)(4) advocacy groups during the 2016 election cycle. He also co-chaired the Republican National Lawyers Association’s Ballot Access Project, providing legal guidance to presidential campaigns. In addition to his political law work, he has been appointed Special Assistant to the Attorney General of Georgia, served as general counsel to corporate entities formed by former Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Senator Kelly Loeffler, and trained Members of Congress and corporate clients on ethics and lobbying compliance. Most recently, he worked with the 2025 Presidential transition and later onboarded Trump 47 executive branch officials.

Passantino earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Drew University and a Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law, where he was Managing Editor of the Emory Law Journal. He is now a visiting professor at the University of Georgia and previously at the Georgia State University College of Law. His expertise in campaign and election law has been recognized by Washingtonian Magazine, which named him one of the “Best Legal Minds in Washington.” In early 2025, he joined Miller Strategies as a Principal.

Committee Composition Update:

The Company also updated its board investment committee composition as follows:

Kyle Wool

Steve Scopellite

Kevin McGurn

About New America Acquisition I Corp

New America Acquisition I Corp is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to target established U.S.-based companies that contribute to industrial capacity, technological innovation, and economic resilience, with a focus on automation, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure and energy systems. Learn more at https://newamericaacquisition.com/

