New America Acquisition I Corp Announces Closing of $345 Million Initial Public Offering

Heavily oversubscribed offering driven by deep institutional demand; underwriters exercised full over-allotment option

New America Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:NWAXU) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit, which included 30,000,000 units initially offered and sold, and an additional 4,500,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWAXU” on December 4, 2025.

Kevin McGurn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of New America Acquisition I Corp., commented:

“Our IPO represents a significant milestone in building a focused investment platform targeting long-term opportunities across industrial automation, data and AI infrastructure, manufacturing and the modernization of U.S. energy and power systems. The offering was massively oversubscribed, which I believe reflected investor conviction in the scale of reinvestment and structural change occurring across the U.S. industrial and technology landscape. These sectors are benefiting from sustained capital deployment, advances in automation and computing and the strengthening of domestic supply chains, creating a compelling environment for scalable and profitable businesses. With the combined operating, governance and capital markets experience of our management team, board and advisory group, we are well positioned to identify a company with strong fundamentals and the potential to create meaningful long-term value as a public enterprise.”

Each unit consists of one share of New America Acquisition I Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to trade on the NYSE, under the symbols “NWAX” and “NWAXW,” respectively.

Concurrently with the closing of the initial public offering, the company closed a private placement of 600,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $6,000,000. The private units are substantially similar to the units sold in the public offering. Of the proceeds received from the closing of the public offering and the closing of the private placement of units, $345,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the public offering) has been placed in a U.S.-based trust account. The company intends to use the amount in trust to seek a merger or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Dominari Securities LLC (“Dominari Securities”) and D. Boral Capital LLC (“D. Boral Capital”) acted as co-book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 19, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About New America Acquisition I Corp

New America Acquisition I Corp is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to target established U.S.-based companies that contribute to industrial capacity, technological innovation, and economic resilience, with a focus on automation, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure and energy systems. Learn more at https://newamericaacquisition.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Many such risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the company, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for the initial public offering, which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

