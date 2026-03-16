Neutrik Group Americas Showcases NEUTRIK opticalBAR and opticalCON ADVANCED Series at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 16, 2026 – Neutrik Group Americas, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG including the NEUTRIK®, REAN®, and CONTRIK® brands and the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional AVL connectivity solutions, is featuring its NEUTRIK® opticalBAR fiber breakout solution along with its opticalCON® ADVANCED line of connector products at NAB 2026 (Booth C4735).

Smart fiber distribution allows centralized management of multiple signals across a broadcast facility or between sites. The NEUTRIK opticalBAR is a compact, rugged fiber breakout solution that is IP65-rated when mated or capped, and is designed for professional fiber distribution, including connections to camera systems, audio networks, DMX and intercom systems.

Fully compatible with the opticalCONADVANCED series, the opticalBAR is available in five different variants for singlemode (SM), multimode (MM), with a range of connection points such as opticalCON QUAD SM and MM, opticalCON DUO SM and MM connectors, and opticalCON MTP®12 SM and MM.

opticalCON provides a flexible and reliable solution for network breakout points where space and time is a premium and fast deployment and breakdown are essential. opticalBAR also offers various mounting options, such as mounting holes for screws, Velcro straps and pegs, and truss clips, which will be available soon.

The complete line of opticalCON ADVANCED solutions will also be on display, from opticalCON DUO, opticalCON QUAD, opticalCON MTP, and opticalCON SPLIT. The ADVANCED line provides all the features and benefits of the original opticalCON but with an even more robust and field-ready design.