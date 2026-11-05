Neutrik® Connects Made-To-Order, High-Performance AV Solutions for RCI Custom

Purpose-built Panels Bring Industry Leading Connectivity Choice to Stadiums, Arenas, Broadcast Trucks, Theaters, Universities, and More

FREDERICK, MD, NOVEMBER 5, 2026 – As professional AV and broadcast systems become increasingly specialized, connectivity solutions must be flexible enough to meet the unique demands of each application. RCI Custom, a U.S.-based manufacturer of custom connectivity solutions, has turned to Neutrik Group Americas and its NEUTRIK® brand as the leading connector choice for its purpose-built panels.

RCI Custom manufactures wall plates, rack panels, and engineered connectivity panels for systems integrators, broadcast engineers, and other professional AV customers. While the company offers connectors from a variety of manufacturers, NEUTRIK has been a leading connectivity choice for RCI Custom for several years.

“We offer any and all connectors available to AV and broadcast people, but we have led with NEUTRIK for several years,” says Doug Macuch, President and Founder of RCI Custom. “It’s a connector that’s highly regarded by most industry professionals and is accepted by everybody as a standard.”

Utilizing PanelBuilder SE, RCI’s online design configuration tool, customers can specify NEUTRIK audio, fiber-optic, video and power connectivity, along with engraving, grouping boxes, and other panel requirements. RCI Custom then manufactures the panel to that design.

RCI Custom’s standard product offering also incorporates NEUTRIK connectors as part of its globally recognized solutions, including its Press Mult products. Across both custom-designed and standard products, this flexibility allows NEUTRIK connectivity to become part of highly customized system designs without requiring integrators or engineers to compromise on the connector technology they specify.

“NEUTRIK’s reputation within the professional AV and broadcast industries is an important part of the value the company brings to RCI Custom’s customers,” adds Macuch. “NEUTRIK’s consistent quality is what makes it stand out from other connector manufacturers. Their connectivity is something nobody questions — everyone knows it will work.”

That familiarity is especially valuable when connectivity is being incorporated into complex installations where reliability and consistency are critical. RCI Custom products are used in a wide range of applications, including professional and collegiate sports venues, broadcast production facilities, universities, classrooms, theaters, performing arts centers, houses of worship, and hospitality environments. NEUTRIK’s connectivity provides the physical interface between the venue and production infrastructure, helping deliver the broadcast, audio, video, data, and other signals required for live production.

The relationship between RCI Custom and Neutrik Group Americas extends beyond connector selection. “I really enjoy my relationship with the people that I work with at Neutrik Group Americas because they directly understand what we’re going through,” says Macuch. “There are many times where, especially since the pandemic, that a product has been difficult to get, and supplies have been up and down. I can always pick up the phone, get in contact with somebody, and get a response. The team at Neutrik Group Americas consistently goes above and beyond to provide assistance and support whenever needed.”

With its combination of custom engineering, manufacturing expertise, and NEUTRIK connectivity, RCI Custom provides integrators and broadcast professionals with a flexible way to turn project-specific requirements into finished connectivity solutions.

“NEUTRIK is a natural fit for RCI Custom’s approach,” adds Macuch. “NEUTRIK products come with exceptional brand recognition and a strong reputation throughout the industry, making them a natural choice as a cornerstone of our connectivity product offerings.”