NeuroRPM Inc. Announces FDA Clearance for NeuroRPM, the AI-Powered Remote Monitoring App for Parkinson’s Disease on Apple Watch

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NeuroRPM Inc., a digital health company, has received FDA clearance for NeuroRPM, a breakthrough product that uses AI and Apple Watch to continuously and passively monitor bradykinesia, tremor, and dyskinesia, the cardinal symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. The product includes the most advanced and comprehensive monitoring capabilities for Parkinson’s disease available on a wearable device, allowing for day-to-day tracking of the full range of disease symptoms.

“The clearance of NeuroRPM is a major milestone in the fight against Parkinson’s disease,” said Co-founder Dr. Alexander Ksendzovsky, also the Director of Functional Neurosurgery at the University of Maryland. “This technology will allow for unprecedented insights into the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease including bradykinesia, tremor, and dyskinesia, using critical health and wellness data from Apple Watch. NeuroRPM is able to assess even slight changes with accuracy comparable to that of a neurologist. This changes the game for the treatment of Parkinson’s patients.

NeuroRPM will transform the way Parkinson’s disease is monitored and managed. NeuroRPM consists of proprietary algorithms integrated into an Apple Watch app, that collects data passively through the user’s everyday use of the easy-to-use app. The app is a convenient and effective way to continuously monitor symptoms and health metrics of Parkinson’s disease. NeuroRPM is available by prescription, and only uses data from Apple Watch that users have chosen to share with the app.

“We are thrilled to be on the new frontier of digital health with NeuroRPM. By leveraging the power of Apple Watch, we are transforming the way individuals with Parkinson’s disease understand their health, enabling care providers to make more informed clinical decisions which will lead to better health outcomes. We are honored to help drive this revolution in healthcare,” said NeuroRPM President, Atila Omer.

NeuroRPM is the culmination of years of intellectual property development, clinical trials and technical research and represents a major advancement in the management of Parkinson’s disease.

If you would like to learn more about NeuroRPM and interested in using the app, please visit www.NeuroRPM.com for more information.

About NeuroRPM Inc.

NeuroRPM Inc. is a digital health company focused on developing solutions to improve clinical care. The company’s flagship product, NeuroRPM, uses AI and machine learning to monitor Parkinson’s disease.

