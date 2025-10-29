Neudesic Unveils Digital Workforce Management for Enterprise-Scale AI Agents on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry

Azure native “digital workforce management” brings centralized governance, orchestration, and lifecycle “Digital HR” to autonomous agents across business functions

Neudesic, an IBM Company, today announced an innovative new solution that enables enterprises to move beyond isolated AI pilots and operate a managed digital workforce of autonomous and semiautonomous agents-securely, at scale, and governed end-to-end on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry.

Built natively on Azure, Neudesic’s Digital Workforce Management platform delivers enterprise grade security, compliance, and governance, while orchestrating AI agents to work alongside human teams across departments and processes. The solution centralizes how agents are provisioned, assigned roles and tasks, monitored, and continuously improved-much like managing employees, but with AI driven speed and consistency.

Neudesic’s Digital Workforce Management platform is powered by Azure and its proven agentic platform architecture, which brings together a secure content layer, a governed catalog of tools and skills, built-in safety and compliance with automated remediation, and dynamic workflow automation with complete visibility. Together, these layers turn AI ideas into production grade outcomes, linking user intent to every downstream action while providing compliance packs (e.g., GDPR/HIPAA/ISO), version control, and enterprise telemetry-so organizations can scale with confidence.

“Enterprises don’t need another AI demo. They need a managed digital workforce with clear roles, accountability, and governance. Our platform gives our clients exactly that-a Microsoft Azure AI Foundry native way to deploy agentic capabilities across the business with the controls leaders expect and the agility teams need.”

– Josh Scriven, Senior Vice President at Neudesic, an IBM Company

“Neudesic is working with Microsoft to redefine how enterprises scale autonomous agents-bridging data, tools, and AI reasoning while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.”

– Tony Surma, CTO, Americas Enterprise Partners, Microsoft

Enterprises adopting Neudesic’s Digital Workforce Management platform can realize significant outcomes, including greater operational efficiency through the automation of repetitive and complex tasks, effortless scalability with an enterprise-ready platform that expands across teams and use cases, enhanced decision-making powered by dynamic reasoning and advanced analytics, and accelerated innovation through rapid prototyping and deployment of new capabilities.

Neudesic’s Digital Workforce Management platform is available today for qualified enterprise customers. To learn more or request a briefing, please contact Neudesic.

Neudesic, an IBM Company is a global technology consulting firm that helps enterprises modernize applications, unlock data, and operationalize AI on Azure. Neudesic combines industry expertise with cloud native engineering to deliver measurable business outcomes through secure, scalable platforms and solutions.

