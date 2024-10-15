Network Innovations Expands and Strengthens its Senior Executive Team by Hiring Communications Veteran, Keith Johnson

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas, October 15, 2024 — Network Innovations (NI, the company), a global technology integration leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Johnson as President, Americas, effective Monday, October 14. Johnson’s esteemed track record in the communications sector includes several senior executive roles, including being the former Chief Operating Officer and EVP of Global Energy for Speedcast and the President of Global Energy at Harris Caprock.

The Company also announces that Andrew Burdall, who previously had oversight to both the Americas and Asia divisions as President, will lead a number of strategic corporate initiatives while retaining leadership responsibilities for Asia, as the company’s Executive Vice President, Strategic Development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Keith to Network Innovations as our President, Americas,” commented Co-CEO and Group President, Derek Dawson. “The strength of our company is in our people, and by adding industry leaders like Keith to our executive group, we are continuing to build on our leadership position as a trusted advisor for our customers in an industry going through significant disruption. Besides leading the Americas, Keith will also contribute meaningfully as we continue to develop our global oil and gas business. We are also very excited for Andrew to take on additional strategic responsibilities across our organization, as well as continuing to grow our Asia business, where we feel there is opportunity for significant growth. Andrew has built a great team and foundation for continued success in the Americas, for which we’re thankful. I applaud his idea to do what is best for our organization by bringing in Keith and in demonstrating our core values with selflessness and humility. NI will benefit greatly from Andrew’s experience and skillset in his new responsibilities.”



Based out of Network Innovations’ Houston area office, Johnson commented, “I am excited to be joining an industry leader like Network Innovations. I was looking for an opportunity to get back to what I truly love doing, which is helping to lead a customer-focused organization, that at its core, is entrepreneurial and focused on value-added, innovative solutions, and with NI, I have found just that. I am grateful that Andrew has built a very strong team in the Americas business unit, and I look forward to meeting our customers and team members soon.”

Burdall’s evolved focus comes at an important time as Network Innovations continues to look at strategic ways to build on its close to forty-year success story. “Across the globe, the industry is going through transformative change, and part of my role will be coalescing the ideas and passion of our leadership team to ensure that Network Innovations can continue to bring increased value to our customers. I also feel there is tremendous opportunity across the Asia-Pacific region and our team is well positioned to capitalize on it,” commented Burdall.