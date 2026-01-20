NetReputation Welcomes New CEO Paul Wilson to Executive Leadership Team

NetReputation.com – the premier provider of online reputation management and digital marketing services for brands and businesses around the world – has announced the appointment of Paul Wilson as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 12, 2026.

Paul will be taking over for founder and longtime CEO Adam Petrilli , who will continue to support the company’s long-term vision, strategy, and growth.

As CEO, Paul Wilson brings extensive leadership experience, a strong operational background, and a proven ability to scale organizations while maintaining culture and values. A longtime member of the executive teams at iProspect and RKG, Wilson’s leadership was responsible for building high-performance, consultative sales teams that consistently exceeded company revenue goals for more than 15 years. Wilson’s leadership at both iProspect and RKG transformed early-stage organizations from $4 million to $5 million in revenue into industry leaders earning more than $75 million in annual revenue during his tenure. Paul was part of the executive team providing leadership through successful acquisitions at both iProspect (Aegis Media/Dentsu) and RKG (Merkle/Dentsu).

Paul’s Vision for the Future

Paul will lead NetReputation into its next phase of growth by focusing on the increasing demand for comprehensive digital marketing services from individual clients, SMBs, and enterprise brands. After an immediate focus on understanding current client needs, Paul will lead the team at NetReputation in expanding services across the digital marketing spectrum.

Paul aims to leverage his proven skills in leading scalable, consultative, and strategic teams in maximizing clients’ results and creating long-term client relationships. The goal for the next stage of growth will be to continue to be the industry leader in reputation management while offering additional services to deliver upon clients’ expanded needs to support their growth.

“NetReputation is the go-to brand for online reputation management. I’ve devoted significant time over the past few months to getting to know what makes NetReputation such a strong and dynamic firm in the reputation space. After speaking directly to many current clients about their experience working with the experts at NetReputation and about their current digital needs. I am excited to enhance the brand’s mission and people-first mindset. Working alongside this amazing team, I am confident we will be able to build on the incredible foundation already in place and realize all-new heights of growth and performance for clients in the near future and the long term,” says Wilson.

NetReputation Success and Industry Leadership

Since its 2015 founding, NetReputation has grown to become the leading digital services provider in the ORM space, continually setting the standard for reputation management, review management, content removal, and 24/7 online monitoring solutions that position brands for long-term success on Google. With the addition of Paul to the company’s executive leadership team, NetReputation – a seven-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company – promises to achieve an even higher level of service, performance, and industry leadership well into the future.

About NetReputation

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, NetReputation.com is the sought-after brand for world-class Online Reputation Management (ORM) solutions and digital marketing services for Fortune 500 companies, SMBs, executives, and high-profile individuals. NetReputation customizes and executes results-driven solutions for negative content suppression, optimization, and removal, brand promotion and protection, privacy protection and strategic growth strategies based on our client’s needs.

