NetOn.Live Shows Future of Production with Latest Version of LiveOS Production Platform at IBC

At IBC 2023, on booth 10.C10, NetOn.Live, an innovative provider of live and remote IP production solutions, is showcasing the latest version of its innovative LiveOS Production Platform, the software solution that enables local, remote, and decentralized live media production, running on COTS IT servers in a SMPTE 2110 video-over-IP network.

The LiveOS platform is an award-winning virtualized TV control room that allows organizations to design and run multiple concurrent productions, such as news, sports, entertainment, events, conferences, ingest and MCR. The latest LiveOS platform features new specialized applications, features and partner integrations allowing any organizations to design, configure, and spin up multiple concurrent productions faster than ever.

“Thanks to our LiveConnect SMPTE 2110 network switch, LiveOS supports seamless switching in the network and offers the lowest latencies on the market, all combined with the highest, uncompressed video quality,” said Michel De Wolf, CEO, NetOn.Live. “Customers come to us because they don’t want to compromise or adapt their production workflows to a system, instead, they expect a system to adapt to their unique requirements, and that is precisely what LiveOS was built to deliver.”

A large library of specialized media applications, fast setup and configuration time, and smooth sharing of reusable resources make LiveOS a very efficient and cost-effective solution. IBC attendees will see new applications, features and partner integrations including:

Dedicated sports application with newly developed control panel

Operators can easily build a flexible and shareable infrastructure for local and remote sports production entirely on the LiveOS platform with the following built-in tools:

· slomo/replay engine

· remote commentary booth

· HTML5 graphics engine

· vision mixer with transitions

· playlists & recording

A brand new and innovative slomo panel, matching the needs of today’s sports productions, will be featured on the LiveOS demo pods.

UHD HDR

UHD HDR is now available across the entire LiveOS platform and its applications. In parallel to UHD productions, users can still run different 1080i or 1080p productions on the same platform, at the same time.

Timers and Countdowns

The new Timer application allows users to create different time displays like TC info, Up and Down Counters, Playlist counters and more, including text fields for naming the display.

TC Displays and Counters can change colours depending on user set information.

Counters can be automatic or manually controlled.

Automated News Production

Easily integrate LiveOS with an existing Newsroom Control System (NRCS), using the MOS Gateway and HTML plugin.



Journalists can browse, preview and use LiveOS media clips, HTML 5 graphics templates and automation macros while working in a familiar NRCS environment.

MOS gateway synchronization ensures that the corresponding production will be populated with the correct clips, graphics and automation macros.

Partner Integrations

New additions to an already long list of integrated 3rd party solutions include:

· Skaarhoj Mega Panel

· MakePro X Panel

· Spectralogic Archive – RioBroker solution

To enable seamless integrations, NetOn.Live has added a powerful new API, featuring TSL 5.0, NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 to the LiveOS solution.

“The NetOn.Live team is ready to show IBC attendees the future of video-over-IP production with no compromises,” said De Wolf. “We welcome the chance to demonstrate our latest innovations and discuss the challenges and goals of your future productions.” Attendees can meet NetOn.Live at IBC (booth 10.C10) To schedule a one-on-one demo, please contact them at [email protected], or visit: https://www.neton.live/neton-live-ibc-2023-2/