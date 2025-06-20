Netlist Secures Order Finalizing $445 Million Damages Award Against Micron

Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the Court’s denial of Micron’s post-trial motions in Netlist v. Micron Technology, Inc., case no. 2:22-cv-294-JRG, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The Court’s Memorandum Opinion and Orders denying Micron’s post-trial motions, combined with the Final Judgment entered in July 2024, bring this case to a close in the District Court. The Court has upheld the jury’s verdict and damages award in the May 2024 trial and that Micron willfully infringed Netlist’s patented technologies. The $445,000,000 award was granted as a reasonable royalty for Micron’s infringement of Netlist’s patents from April 2021 to May 2024 for the ‘912 patent and from August 2021 to May 2024 for the ‘417 patent.

C.K. Hong, Netlist’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with the Court rendering a final order closing out this case at the federal district court. The large dollar award for a limited past damages period highlights the significant value of Netlist’s IP. Netlist remains at the forefront of innovation in HBM and AI memory technologies and continues to expand its patent portfolio.”

Additional information about Netlist, Inc. v. Micron Technology, Inc. EDTX Case No. 2:22-cv-294-JRG is available through the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist’s inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, the results of pending litigations and Netlist’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist’s future performance and reflect management’s present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Samsung will appeal the final orders by the trial court for the Samsung litigations, risks that Micron will appeal the final orders by the trial court (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist’s ability to collect damage awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist’s plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist’s product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist’s industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel, Iran and Palestine, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management’s present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 that was filed with the SEC for any revisions or updates to the information in this release. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist’s assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, please contact:

Investors/Media

The Plunkett Group

Mike Smargiassi

NLST@theplunkettgroup.com

(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire