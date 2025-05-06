Netlist Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

By Staff 4 hours ago

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025.

Recent Highlights:

  • Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $29.0 million.

  • Operating Expenses for the first quarter decreased by 39% to $11.1 million compared to $18.1 million for last year’s first quarter.

“First quarter results were in line with our expectations. The memory market remains poised for significant growth driven by the industry’s transition to HBM and DDR5 memory for AI. Netlist is well-positioned to capitalize on this through new product development and its intellectual property portfolio,” said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong.

Net sales for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025 were $29.0 million, compared to net sales of $35.8 million for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024. Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $1.3 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.7 million for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024.

Net loss for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025 was ($9.5) million, or ($0.03) per share, compared to a net loss of ($17.0) million in the same period of prior year, or ($0.07) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million and $1.4 million for the quarters ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024, respectively.

As of March 29, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $25.6 million, total assets were $32.4 million, working capital deficit was ($15.0) million, and stockholders’ deficit was ($13.7) million.

Conference Call Information

C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, May 6, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist’s results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist’s website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist’s inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, the results of pending litigations and Netlist’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist’s future performance and reflect management’s present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Samsung will appeal the final orders by the trial court for the Samsung litigations, risks that Micron will appeal the final judgment by the trial court (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist’s ability to collect damage awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist’s plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist’s product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist’s industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management’s present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 that will be filed with the SEC for any revisions or updates to the information in this release. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist’s assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

NLST@theplunkettgroup.com

(212) 739-6729

Gail M. Sasaki

Netlist, Inc., Chief Financial Officer

gsasaki@netlist.com

(949) 435-0025

NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

March 29,

December 28,

2025

2024

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,430

$

22,507
Restricted cash

11,150

12,100
Accounts receivable, net

1,920

1,671
Inventories

2,253

2,744
Prepaid expenses and other current assets

789

733
Total current assets

30,542

39,755
Property and equipment, net

464

517
Operating lease right-of-use assets

962

1,101
Other assets

456

466
Total assets

$

32,424

$

41,839

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

38,651

$

42,307
Revolving line of credit

1,573

1,230
Accrued payroll and related liabilities

935

808
Deferred revenue

1,594

40
Other current liabilities

2,421

2,675
Long-term debt due within one year

358

Total current liabilities

45,532

47,060
Operating lease liabilities

491

641
Other liabilities

73

186
Total liabilities

46,096

47,887
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
Preferred stock

Common stock

275

273
Additional paid-in capital

333,228

331,367
Accumulated deficit

(347,175

)

(337,688

)
Total stockholders’ deficit

(13,672

)

(6,048

)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

$

32,424

$

41,839

NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 29,

March 30,

2025

2024
Net sales

$

28,975

$

35,807
Cost of sales(1)

27,675

35,092
Gross profit

1,300

715
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)

893

2,441
Intellectual property legal fees

7,027

12,540
Selling, general and administrative(1)

3,147

3,116
Total operating expenses

11,067

18,097
Operating loss

(9,767

)

(17,382

)
Other income, net:
Interest income, net

220

377
Other income, net

60

38
Total other income, net

280

415
Loss before provision for income taxes

(9,487

)

(16,967

)
Provision for income taxes

1
Net loss

$

(9,487

)

$

(16,968

)
Loss per common share:
Basic and diluted

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.07

)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted

272,379

254,931

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales

$

8

$

21
Research and development

208

362
Selling, general and administrative

755

991
Total stock-based compensation

$

971

$

1,374

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

error: Content is protected !!