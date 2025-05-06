Netlist Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025.

Recent Highlights:

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $29.0 million.

Operating Expenses for the first quarter decreased by 39% to $11.1 million compared to $18.1 million for last year’s first quarter.

“First quarter results were in line with our expectations. The memory market remains poised for significant growth driven by the industry’s transition to HBM and DDR5 memory for AI. Netlist is well-positioned to capitalize on this through new product development and its intellectual property portfolio,” said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong.

Net sales for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025 were $29.0 million, compared to net sales of $35.8 million for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024. Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $1.3 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.7 million for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024.

Net loss for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025 was ($9.5) million, or ($0.03) per share, compared to a net loss of ($17.0) million in the same period of prior year, or ($0.07) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million and $1.4 million for the quarters ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024, respectively.

As of March 29, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $25.6 million, total assets were $32.4 million, working capital deficit was ($15.0) million, and stockholders’ deficit was ($13.7) million.

Conference Call Information

C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, May 6, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist’s results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist’s website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist’s inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, the results of pending litigations and Netlist’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist’s future performance and reflect management’s present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Samsung will appeal the final orders by the trial court for the Samsung litigations, risks that Micron will appeal the final judgment by the trial court (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist’s ability to collect damage awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist’s plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist’s product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist’s industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management’s present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 that will be filed with the SEC for any revisions or updates to the information in this release. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist’s assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mike Smargiassi The Plunkett Group NLST@theplunkettgroup.com (212) 739-6729 Gail M. Sasaki Netlist, Inc., Chief Financial Officer gsasaki@netlist.com (949) 435-0025

NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

March 29, December 28, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,430 $ 22,507 Restricted cash 11,150 12,100 Accounts receivable, net 1,920 1,671 Inventories 2,253 2,744 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 789 733 Total current assets 30,542 39,755 Property and equipment, net 464 517 Operating lease right-of-use assets 962 1,101 Other assets 456 466 Total assets $ 32,424 $ 41,839 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,651 $ 42,307 Revolving line of credit 1,573 1,230 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 935 808 Deferred revenue 1,594 40 Other current liabilities 2,421 2,675 Long-term debt due within one year 358 – Total current liabilities 45,532 47,060 Operating lease liabilities 491 641 Other liabilities 73 186 Total liabilities 46,096 47,887 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock – – Common stock 275 273 Additional paid-in capital 333,228 331,367 Accumulated deficit (347,175 ) (337,688 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (13,672 ) (6,048 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 32,424 $ 41,839

NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 29, March 30, 2025 2024 Net sales $ 28,975 $ 35,807 Cost of sales(1) 27,675 35,092 Gross profit 1,300 715 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 893 2,441 Intellectual property legal fees 7,027 12,540 Selling, general and administrative(1) 3,147 3,116 Total operating expenses 11,067 18,097 Operating loss (9,767 ) (17,382 ) Other income, net: Interest income, net 220 377 Other income, net 60 38 Total other income, net 280 415 Loss before provision for income taxes (9,487 ) (16,967 ) Provision for income taxes – 1 Net loss $ (9,487 ) $ (16,968 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 272,379 254,931 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 8 $ 21 Research and development 208 362 Selling, general and administrative 755 991 Total stock-based compensation $ 971 $ 1,374

