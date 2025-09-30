Netlist Files Legal Action Against Samsung in the U.S. International Trade Commission

Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced it has initiated new legal proceedings before the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) seeking exclusion and cease and desist orders against Samsung, Google and Super Micro. The ITC investigation is based on the infringement of six (6) Netlist patents.

C.K. Hong, Netlist’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Since its founding in 2000, Netlist has pioneered innovations in advanced memory technologies. With this action, Netlist is seeking remedial orders that direct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop Samsung memory products that infringe on Netlist’s intellectual property from entering the country.”

In the complaint, Netlist asked the ITC to investigate whether Samsung, Google and Super Micro infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 12,737,366, 10,025,731, 10,268,608, 10,217,523, 9,824,035, and 12,308,087. Each of these patents reads on one or more of the following products: DDR5 memory modules, e.g., DDR5 RDIMM, UDIMM, SODIMM, and MRDIMM, and high-bandwidth memory (“HBM”).

The ITC is an independent, non-partisan agency that investigates and makes determinations against unfair acts in the import trade that violate U.S. intellectual property rights. ITC investigations proceed on an expedited basis, commonly progressing to trial within a year.

Netlist is represented by Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox, with the legal team led by Danny Yonan, and Irell & Manella, with the legal team led by Jason Sheasby.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist’s inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, express or implied statements about Netlist’s ability to obtain exclusion and cease and desist orders in the ITC action, to execute on its strategic initiatives, the results of pending litigations and Netlist’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist’s future performance and reflect management’s present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Netlist will not achieve its desired results in the ITC action; risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist’s plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist’s product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist’s industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel, Iran and Palestine, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management’s present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 that was filed with the SEC for any revisions or updates to the information in this release. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist’s assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

