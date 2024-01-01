Netcracker Completes Revenue Management Modernization for SLT-MOBITEL

Leading Asian Operator Leverages Advanced Features of Netcracker Digital BSS Along With Multi-Year Support Services for Enterprise and Retail Lines of Business

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has completed a major revenue management modernization program for long-standing customer SLT-MOBITEL for retail and enterprise subscribers.





Consolidating on Netcracker Digital BSS, SLT-MOBITEL gains a single, future-proofed, unified platform to support billing and revenue management functions across its mobile and fixed business. SLT-MOBITEL also benefits from Netcracker’s implementation and post-production support services.

The program is part of a larger effort by SLT-MOBITEL in its role as the National Information Communication Technology (ICT) service provider in Sri Lanka to unify brands and consolidate IT infrastructure to better serve its customers.

The deployment has helped SLT-MOBITEL accommodate a rapidly growing business, resulting in a higher volume of transactions processed by the BSS platform. Leveraging a single solution, SLT-MOBITEL is able to increase cash flow through reusability of BSS functions and accelerate billing cycles.

“We have deployed several evolutions of our revenue management and billing platform with Netcracker during the almost two-decade partnership,” said Imantha Wijekoon, CEO at SLT-MOBITEL. “With our latest billing modernization program, we are excited to be able to drive new and innovative services and a greater level of customer support throughout the business.”

“The strong relationship with SLT-MOBITEL is very important to us, and that trust continues as we complete this significant program,” said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker. “We look forward to supporting SLT-MOBITEL’s ongoing success as it expands the business and evolves with product and service offerings.”

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

