Nest Health Raises Series A to Expand Nation’s Leading In-Home Family Care Model for Medicaid Amid Historic Policy Shifts

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nest Health, the nation’s leading in-home, whole-family care provider for families on Medicaid, today announced its $12.5M+ Series A funding. The round was co-led by returning investors 8VC and Blue Venture Fund, alongside new investor Amboy Street Ventures, with participation from Alumni Ventures, Health 2047, Nicholas Jarboe, and others.

This investment comes at a defining moment for Medicaid. The rollout of H.R. 1, known as the “One Big, Beautiful Bill”, is reshaping eligibility, work requirements, and coverage renewal processes while states face growing budget pressures. Managed Medicaid organizations need proven, scalable solutions that can deliver better outcomes for lower cost. Nest Health’s model has proven to do exactly that by serving the whole family in the home with integrated medical, behavioral, and social care.

Nest also helps families maintain coverage, reducing churn in half by navigating enrollment and access timely care. Even as eligibility rules narrow, Nest focuses on the areas that states still prioritize and protect, including children’s health, maternal care, and addiction treatment.

“Care starts at home, where trust is built,” said Dr. Rebekah Gee, Founder and CEO of Nest Health. “Our care model meets families where they are and walks with them through every step of their health journey, so no one is left behind.”

The approach is already showing results. In partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, Nest reduced emergency room visits, doubled vaccination rates, completed 91 percent of postpartum visits within 30 days, and achieved a two-to-one return on investment. Nest expanded its footprint through a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona’s Health Choice, providing 18,000+ Medicaid enrollees in Maricopa and Mohave counties access to its integrated in-home and virtual care.

Nest’s model stands apart by offering a comprehensive solution for the entire household, avoiding the need to juggle between pediatric, adult, or mental health and other point-based care providers. Every family receives in-home visits aligned with ages and stages of development, supplemented with virtual care when that is the best fit. Services include primary care, mental health and substance use treatment, social support such as help with housing or utilities, 24/7 access to clinical support, and care coordination with specialists.

With the Series A funding, Nest plans to expand its family-focused clinical products, using AI to automate care at the right time for the right need, and to grow both in current states and into new geographies through additional payer partnerships. The round officially closes on October 5.

About Nest Health

Nest Health is the first value-based healthcare provider built for families. Nest is making comprehensive medical, social, and behavioral care radically accessible to America’s highest-risk families through in-home visits and wraparound virtual care.

Nest’s multidisciplinary and diverse care team delivers longitudinal care at the right time and place to the entire family, from birth to post-partum women, addressing the root cause of unnecessarily high hospital utilization and poor-quality outcomes. Increasing member satisfaction and appropriate engagement, Nest’s comprehensive care model ultimately reduces the cost of care and improves quality measures. Learn more at www.nesthealth.com. To learn more about the Nest care model, watch this video by Katrina Babies filmmaker Edward Buckles, Jr.

