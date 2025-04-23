NESN, ViewLift Partner to Elevate NESN 360 Experience

Enhanced DTC, TVE apps to launch in summer 2025

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NESN, New England’s premier sports network, today announced that it has selected global digital solutions leader ViewLift to power NESN 360, the direct-to-consumer streaming home for the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and other New England sports programming.

The elevated streaming experience, which will include ViewLift’s “out of the box” features and functionality, is scheduled to relaunch this summer. NESN 360 will continue to allow fans to stream all locally-available games live on major devices, including mobile, web and connected TV platforms.

“The fan experience continues to be at the forefront of everything we do. By entering into this partnership, we will continue to focus on delivering dynamic, first in class products for fans of the Red Sox, Bruins and all of our programming,” said NESN President & CEO David Wisnia. “We’re excited about partnering with ViewLift to power feature-rich, reliable streaming for the next iteration of NESN 360.”

For more than 40 years, NESN has been at the forefront of innovation among regional sports networks. It was the first to provide fans with High-Definition broadcasts and then the first to offer 4K game broadcasts. In 2022, NESN was the first to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming platform in NESN 360.

“We are particularly proud to work with NESN, a consistent innovator in live sports,” said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. “Our platform now streams 14 US pro teams and five RSNs, more than our competitors combined, and we will bring this experience to bear for the passionate fans of the Red Sox, Bruins, and the other pro and collegiate teams that New Englanders have come to enjoy from NESN.”

The announcement from Wisnia and Allen came at the closing day of the 2025 Sports Business Journal/CAA World Congress of Sports in Nashville.

As ViewLift continues to revolutionize how sports content is consumed, its roster now includes streaming platforms for the NHL, and 14 professional teams across that League and the NBA, WNBA and MLB, as well as the Professional Fighters League, LIV Golf, and other sports leagues and teams around the world. The company’s robust cloud-based platform ensures seamless, buffer-free streaming and supports flexible monetization models, real-time analytics, fan personalization, and rapid deployment.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video production and always-on news coverage. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a digital solutions technology company, specializing in live and on-demand streamed video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers streaming services for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. ViewLift has been named a 2025 Power Player in Sports Streaming by Sports Business Journal (SBJ), recognizing its innovation and leadership in the evolving sports media landscape.

