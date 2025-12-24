NEQSOL Holding Appoints Kirill Rubinski as Senior Advisor to Sole Shareholder and Member of the Advisory Board

NEQSOL Holding , an international diversified group with operations spanning energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining, today announced the appointment of Kirill Rubinski as Senior Advisor to the Sole Shareholder and Member of the Holding’s Advisory Board. The appointment underscores the group’s ongoing commitment to strengthening governance, enhancing strategic oversight, and supporting long-term value creation across its global portfolio.

In his new roles, Mr. Rubinski will advise the Sole Shareholder, Nasib Hasanov, on capital allocation, international investment strategy, and sustainable growth initiatives. He will also actively contribute to the work of the Advisory Board, providing guidance on technology-focused investments, cross-border expansion opportunities, and governance best practices. The appointment supports NEQSOL Holding’s disciplined approach to growth and its focus on selective international expansion aligned with core business sectors.

Mr. Rubinski brings more than 30 years of experience in international finance and investment, having held senior leadership positions across global financial institutions and investment groups. His career includes executive roles at Marsh & McLennan and Crédit Lyonnais, as well as East One Group, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and President, overseeing international investment strategies and portfolio development.

In addition to his corporate leadership background, Mr. Rubinski has served as a managing partner in private investment and venture capital, advising and leading investments across infrastructure, energy, technology, media, and industrial sectors in both Europe and the United States. He is currently based in the United Arab Emirates, where he manages a family office focused on direct investments and venture capital opportunities, with an emphasis on long-term growth and innovation-driven sectors.

Commenting on the appointment, Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“As NEQSOL Holding continues to execute its long-term strategy, we are focused on reinforcing our advisory and governance structures. Kirill Rubinski’s extensive international experience in finance, technology, and investment governance will be a valuable contribution to the Sole Shareholder and the Advisory Board as the group evaluates new opportunities aligned with our strategic priorities.”

Mr. Rubinski also shared his perspective on joining the group:

“NEQSOL Holding has built a strong and diversified portfolio at the intersection of infrastructure, energy, and connectivity. I am pleased to join as Senior Advisor to the Sole Shareholder and as a member of the Advisory Board, and I look forward to contributing to the group’s international investment strategy, technology agenda, and long-term value creation.”

The appointment comes as NEQSOL Holding continues to expand its international footprint and strengthen its presence across essential industries that support economic development, infrastructure resilience, and digital transformation.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The group employs thousands of people and operates in more than 10 countries, with headquarters in the Netherlands.

Its portfolio includes Nobel Energy, Nobel Upstream, Vodafone Ukraine, Bakcell, Azerconnect Group, Norm, UMCC Titanium, and other strategically significant businesses. NEQSOL Holding is privately owned by Nasib Hasanov.

