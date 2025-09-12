Nepra Foods Issues Letter from CEO

Nepra Foods

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I would like to start this message off by first saying thank you. Your patience and continued support have been nothing short of special and the Nepra Foods team has not forgotten the importance of shareholder value.

Steve Jobs once said, “Some years you win, some years you build character.” The past year, we built character, and it was pure hell. I personally did not make a penny and brought on as much free labor as I could. I invested close to $2 million dollars and co-signed for loans when needed. The founders who remained both took pay cuts and forfeited back pay to help the balance sheet. The rest of the team wore whatever hat was needed and put in additional hours necessary to get the job done. All of this was driven by our belief in the mission we are building and the success it will bring. We found talents and strengths in ourselves and colleagues we didn’t know were there. We all stepped up and are better for it, and we look to continue building upon all our talents in the future.

We ended our fiscal year 2025 with a 50.3% increase in revenue and a reduction of over 302% in our net loss. We cut our expenses 12.3% and focused on eliminating debt, which led to a decrease of 29.9% in lease liabilities. We put every dollar under a microscope and will continue to do so moving forward. Getting to profitability is non-negotiable, and we will do whatever is needed to live within our means.

We are almost done restructuring our board of directors and look to add key members who bring an intrinsic value to various divisions of our company. We are lucky to have board members like our Chairman Mark Retzloff and board member Tim Hogan, who are active in the business activities daily. A balanced board with diverse backgrounds will provide the necessary guardrails as we navigate the path forward and pursue the opportunities created by our CVO, Chadwick White. He is the definition of a true visionary, and his steadfastness and focus on the future will always be a light we follow.

We have focused on creating additional revenue streams that support the R&D projects that take time to develop but can be much more lucrative long term. We look to take advantage of accretive opportunities in front of us and are hyper-focused on outsized risk-adjusted returns. With all we have been through, we cannot afford any more character-building years; it’s time to win.

I could not be more excited to be a part of the Nepra team and where we are going. The future is bright, and every opportunity will be focused on building shareholder value. I highly encourage all of you to check out our newly released investor deck that can be found on our website, www.neprafoods.com.

Thank you for your continued patience as we continue to move forward in developing a profitable and sustainable business.

All the best,

Billy Hogan, CEO

