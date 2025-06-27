Nepra Foods Announces Closing of First Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) (“Nepra Foods” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering“). The first tranche of the Offering consisted of 4,566,667 units of the Company (the “Units“) at US$0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of US$274,000. The Company expects to close a second tranche on or about July 11th, 2025

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share“) and one Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional share (each, a “Warrant Share“), at an exercise price of US$0.12 per Warrant Share until June 27, 2027.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period ending on October 26, 2025 under applicable Canadian securities laws and are “restricted securities” as defined in Rule 144(a)(3) under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“).

The Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares (collectively, the “Securities“) have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company focused on innovative and proprietary allergen and gluten-free food ingredient technologies. The company supports food manufacturers globally with formulations, ingredients and technical support for the production of the next generation of healthy, nutritious foods. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

