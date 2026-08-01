NEI Launches Whole-Child Health Initiative Following New Florida Guidance on Psychiatric Medications for Children

St. Petersburg organization expands support for families seeking comprehensive evaluations, full support and alternatives before medication.

St. Petersburg organization expands support for families seeking comprehensive evaluations, full support and alternatives before medication.

The Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI) is launching a new whole-child health initiative in response to recently released guidance from the Florida Department of Health concerning the use of psychiatric medications in children ages 5 through 17.

The new guidance urges healthcare providers to conduct comprehensive evaluations, assess physical health, family circumstances and environmental factors, and provide psychotherapy and other evidence-based support before considering psychiatric medication when clinically appropriate.

NEI’s initiative will help Tampa Bay families better understand the factors affecting a child’s mental and emotional health before reducing their experience to a diagnosis or prescription.

“Parents are constantly being asked what is wrong with their child. We want to start with a different question: What is happening in this child’s life, body, brain, family, school and environment?” said Dr. Fisher of NEI. “Medication may be appropriate for some children, but it should never replace taking the time to understand the whole child.”

Through its new Whole-Child Health Review, NEI plans to provide families with a more complete picture of their child’s needs. Depending upon the child and the services clinically appropriate for them, the process may include:

• Mental health and neurodivergence screening

• Parent and child clinical interviews

• Review of sleep, screen use, physical activity and daily routines

• Evaluation of school, family, social and environmental factors

• Individual and family psychotherapy

• Parent education and behavior-management support

• Referrals for medical evaluation or laboratory testing when appropriate

• Coordination with pediatricians, schools and existing providers

• An individualized care and support plan

The initiative is intended to complement-not replace-appropriate medical care. NEI will not advise families to discontinue prescribed medication and strongly cautions that psychiatric medications should never be stopped abruptly. When medication questions arise, families will be encouraged to work directly with a qualified prescriber.

“This is not about being anti-medication,” Dr. Fisher said. “It is about being against rushed, incomplete care. Families deserve enough time, information and support to make informed decisions about their children.”

NEI will also host a free community conversation for parents titled “Before the Prescription: What Florida’s New Mental Health Guidance Means for Your Child.” The event will address comprehensive assessment, psychotherapy, neurodivergence, parent advocacy and questions families should ask when considering medication.

Event details and registration information will be announced shortly.

Families, pediatricians, therapists, educators and community organizations interested in the Whole-Child Health Initiative may contact NEI at ethan@bionicbloom.org

ABOUT THE NEURODIVERGENT EMPOWERMENT INSTITUTE

The Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute is a St. Petersburg-based behavioral health and community wellness organization dedicated to helping neurodivergent individuals and families access affirming, individualized and whole-person support. NEI brings together clinical care, education, family resources and community programming in an environment designed to understand people more completely.

SOURCE: Bionic Bloom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire