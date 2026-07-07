NEI General Contracting President Josef Rettman Expands Workforce Development Through Continued Bridge 2 Trades Partnership

Rettman pledges ongoing commitment to next-generation workers via B2T and WORC²

NEI General Contracting , an award-winning general contracting firm, announced today it has expanded its support of Bridge 2 Trades (B2T), a construction-focused career exploration program that prepares underrepresented youth and young adults for careers in the skilled trades. With a deep passion for investing in the tools and programs that will power next generation trades workers, NEI President Josef Rettman has championed support for programs like B2T for over a decade.

Photo Credit: Andy Ryan

Under Rettman’s leadership, NEI previously founded the Workforce Opportunity Resource Center (WORC²). WORC² was designed from the ground up to engage local community-based businesses and workers in the construction industry, particularly those underrepresented in the market. Since its inception, WORC² has offered participating students “one-stop shopping” resources and technical support to promote worker development, business capacity building, and growth in the local construction community.

Bridge 2 Trades, an initiative of the Wise Up Foundation co-founded by former New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and Chief Operating Officer Taisha Crayton, serves young adults ages 17 to 24 by combining classroom instruction with real-world exposure to the construction industry. Participants earn industry-recognized certifications, including OSHA 10, receive career mentorship, and explore opportunities in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, solar installation, carpentry, drywall, painting, and construction operations, and more.

Photo Credit: Andy Ryan

As part of the partnership, NEI employees actively support B2T participants by sharing industry expertise, mentoring students, and providing insight into careers in commercial construction. Participants also gain valuable exposure to the day-to-day operations of the construction industry and the wide range of career opportunities available within it. NEI’s support of B2T is a natural extension of Rettman’s commitment to providing underrepresented populations with the tools needed to build successful careers in the construction industry.

“At NEI, we believe our responsibility extends beyond the buildings we construct. The construction industry depends on developing the next generation of skilled professionals, and that’s why we founded the Workforce Opportunity Resource Center (WORC²),” said Rettman. “Our partnership with Bridge 2 Trades allows us to expand that mission by providing young workers with hands-on experience, mentorship, and a clear pathway into rewarding careers in the skilled trades. When we invest in workforce development, we’re investing in stronger communities, a stronger industry, and a brighter future for the people we serve.”

The construction industry continues to face a growing demand for skilled professionals, making workforce development more important than ever. By partnering with B2T and leveraging the resources of WORC², NEI is helping strengthen the talent pipeline while creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation of trades people and construction professionals.

For more information on the WORC² program, visit https://www.worc2.org/ . For more information on Bridge 2 Trades, visit https://www.wiseupfoundation.com/ .

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About NEI General Contracting

NEI is a privately held company committed to affordable housing with extensive experience in ground-up, moderate rehab, elderly, veteran, historic rehab, historic tax credit and tax credit projects.

The company provides a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients throughout the United States. NEI has three regional offices, to help better serve its clients: Boston to serve the Northeast, Florida to serve the Southeast, and Texas to serve the Southwest.

Founded in 1998 on the principles of integrity and diligence, we have opened the door to over 37,000 newly homed and hopeful families, giving them a chance for a better quality of life. For more information, please visit www.neigc.com .

Media Contact

Jeff Lavery, Principal

Pedigree Public Relations

jefflavery@pedigreepr.com

508.361.7539

SOURCE: NEI

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