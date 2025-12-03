NEI Announces Grand Opening Presentation: “Women, Menopause, and the Endocannabinoid System”

A Candid, Science-Driven Exploration of Hormones, Identity, and the ECS with Heather Reilly Hiemstra

The Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI) is proud to feature Heather Reilly Hiemstra as a headline speaker at its Grand Opening Wellness Event on Sunday, December 14, 2025, hosted at NEI’s new flagship location: 2200 2nd Ave S, Suite 134, St. Petersburg, FL.

Reilly Hiemstra will present “Women, Menopause, Sex, and the Endocannabinoid System”, a timely and foundational talk exploring how the endocannabinoid system (ECS) regulates hormonal transitions, sexual health, emotional stability, metabolism, mood, and identity during perimenopause and menopause.

As public awareness grows regarding the complexities of midlife hormonal shifts, many women still lack a clear understanding of the ECS-one of the body’s most powerful regulatory systems. Reilly Hiemstra’s presentation will bring clarity, structure, and practical strategies to a topic often dismissed or misunderstood in traditional healthcare.

Her presentation will address:

The biology of the endocannabinoid system and its role in hormonal modulation.

Why menopause symptoms vary widely among women and what drives those differences.

How stress, trauma, neurodivergence, and lifestyle influence ECS function.

The relationship between endocannabinoids and libido, desire, and connection.

The impact of ECS dysregulation on sleep, mood, metabolism, and cognition.

How integrative support-nutritional, botanical, somatic, and environmental-can improve menopausal experience.

What clinicians often overlook when treating women in midlife.

Reilly Hiemstra’s approach emphasizes education, empowerment, and body literacy, particularly for women who have been dismissed or underserved within conventional medical systems. Her work highlights the connection between hormonal resilience and whole-person wellness, offering attendees a new framework for navigating midlife with clarity and agency.

“Women deserve more than vague reassurance. They deserve real science, real explanations, and actionable strategies for understanding what is happening in their bodies,” says Reilly Hiemstra. “The endocannabinoid system is central to this transition, and when women understand it, everything changes.”

Her talk aligns with NEI’s wider mission of integrating biology, identity, and nervous system support into a cohesive model of trauma-informed, neurodivergent-affirming care.

The Grand Opening Wellness Event will run from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM, featuring additional speakers on autism, trauma, metabolic health, LGBTQ+ safety, functional genetics, veteran recovery, autoimmune issues, energy medicine, peptide therapy, and more. The event also includes live music, a sensory-conscious art gallery, wellness demonstrations, a silent auction, and neurodivergent-friendly rest spaces.

