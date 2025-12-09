NEI Announces Featured Presentation by Tiffani Botts, Founder of Boostology: “GLP-1s, Metabolic Recovery, and Biohacking Burnout”

A Deep Dive Into the Overlooked Biological Drivers of Exhaustion and the Future of Metabolic Wellness

The Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI) is pleased to announce that Tiffani Botts, PA-C, founder of Boostology, will be a featured speaker at the Celebrate & Connect Grand Opening Wellness Event on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 2200 2nd Ave S, Suite 134, St. Petersburg, FL.

Botts will present “GLP-1s, Metabolic Recovery, and Biohacking Burnout,” an evidence-informed and highly practical exploration of how metabolic dysfunction, endocrine disruption, inflammation, and chronic stress contribute to modern exhaustion. Her talk will highlight the role of GLP-1 agonists as off-label tools for helping patients regulate appetite, stabilize blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and rebuild metabolic resilience.

As a clinician and the founder of Boostology, Botts has emerged as a leading voice in the integrative use of GLP-1s for energy restoration, burnout recovery, and long-term wellness. Her approach blends physiology, lifestyle science, and personalized protocols to help individuals optimize their metabolic function and improve their quality of life.

Botts’s presentation will cover:

What GLP-1 agonists actually do within the body

The connection between metabolic health, mood, energy, and burnout

Why so many people-especially neurodivergent, high-performing, and trauma-impacted individuals-struggle with metabolic dysregulation

How GLP-1s are being used off-label for metabolic resetting and inflammation reduction

Realistic expectations: what GLP-1s can and cannot do

How to integrate GLP-1 therapy with nutrition, movement, peptides, supplements, and lifestyle interventions

Case examples of meaningful functional improvements

The future of metabolic medicine and personalized biohacking

“Tiffani brings a level of clinical clarity and grounded expertise that people are desperate for right now,” says Angela Fisher, PhD, founder of NEI. “She speaks directly to the root causes of fatigue and physiological overwhelm, and she offers strategies that make people feel hopeful rather than ashamed. Her work changes lives.”

Botts’s presentation aligns with NEI’s mission to address whole-person health across neurology, metabolism, hormones, trauma, and sensory systems. Her expertise provides a critical piece of the broader conversation about burnout, chronic fatigue, and the biological signals many individuals ignore until they reach crisis.

Guests will have the opportunity to hear Botts’s talk live, meet her in person, and participate in a Q&A session immediately following her presentation.

The event will also feature sessions on autism, menopause and the endocannabinoid system, functional genetics, accommodations, trauma, LGBTQ+ safety, autoimmune conditions, epigenetics, peptide therapy, veterans’ recovery, and more. In addition, attendees will enjoy wellness demonstrations, live music, a sensory-conscious art gallery, a silent auction, and designated low-stimulation rest areas throughout the venue.

Tickets and full event details are available at:

www.empowerautism.me

Event link: https://events.humanitix.com/celebrate-and-connect-a-grand-opening-wellness-event

For interviews, press access, or media inquiries, please contact:

Ella Waters

ella@bionicbloom.org

727-371-8355

SOURCE: Bionic Bloom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire