Neerja Birla Named World Woman Hero of the Year for Advancing Mental Health As Economic Infrastructure In Davos

Honoring Women Shaping the New Era of Equality at the World Woman Davos Agenda, on the Sidelines of the World Economic Forum

The World Woman Foundation honored Neerja Birla, founder of the mental health initiative Mmpower, under Aditya Birla Education Trust, with the World Woman Hero Award on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, recognizing her work in advancing mental health as a critical pillar of global economic resilience.

The award was presented by Jolanta Kwaśniewska, former first lady of Poland, and Rupa Dash, founder and CEO of the World Woman Foundation, during the World Woman Davos Agenda, held Jan, 22, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland.

The World Woman Davos Agenda is a multi-stakeholder initiative presented in collaboration with global media partners, including Forbes, Axel Springer SE, Equal Voice, Onet, Ringier Schweiz Media and Business Insider, with Roland Berger serving as the knowledge partner. The convening brings together government leaders, business executives, civil society representatives and media to address leadership, trust and cross-sector collaboration amid rapid technological, economic and societal shifts.

Central to the agenda is the Power of Dialogues, a platform designed to foster collaboration and generate practical solutions for long-term global resilience. The 2026 convening is grounded in the #EqualityMoonshot, a framework focused on advancing gender equality, strengthening the global economy, and supporting a sustainable and peaceful future through inclusive leadership.

As world leaders meet in Davos to address economic uncertainty, workforce productivity and long-term growth, mental health is increasingly recognized as both a social and economic priority. Depression and anxiety are estimated to cost the global economy more than $1 trillion annually in lost productivity, highlighting the growing importance of the “brain economy,” in which cognitive skills, emotional resilience and mental well-being are treated as essential forms of human capital.

Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower commented that “This recognition affirms that leadership today must place mental well-being at the center of how we build resilient organizations and societies. Through Mpower, our focus has been on translating purpose into action by creating systems that enable people to thrive emotionally and contribute meaningfully. I am grateful to Rupa Dash, World Woman Foundation and to Ms. Jolanta Kwaśniewska, for elevating mental health as imperative for as a global priority.”

Neerja Birla’s work through Mpower aligns with this framework by positioning mental health not solely as a medical or social issue, but as an investment in economic stability and future workforce readiness.

Founded in 2016, Mpower was established to address critical gaps in mental health care across India and other developing economies, where stigma and lack of access often prevent individuals from seeking support. The initiative focuses on mental health awareness, literacy, clinical counseling, psychiatric care and crisis response, including a 24/7 multilingual helpline operating multiple languages.

A central focus of Mpower’s work is youth and adolescent mental health, reflecting research showing that nearly 50% of mental health conditions begin by age 14. By prioritizing early intervention, the initiative aims to reduce long-term social and economic costs while strengthening the resilience of future workforces.

Mpower works in partnership with governments, schools, security forces, police departments, shelter homes and workplaces. In institutional settings, its programs have contributed to measurable outcomes, including significant reductions in suicide rates, alongside improvements in retention, social functioning and overall well-being.

“Neerja Birla’s leadership reframes mental health as economic infrastructure,” said Rupa Dash, founder and CEO of the World Woman Foundation. “Her work goes beyond advocacy to build systems that strengthen cognitive resilience, restore dignity and secure the future of the global workforce. This is the kind of leadership the world needs as we rethink growth, productivity and inclusive progress.”

The 2026 agenda features a global lineup of leaders shaping conversations on power and progress, including Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand; Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, prime minister of Sri Lanka; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization; Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the democratic forces of Belarus; Shri Nara Lokesh, minister for information technology, electronics and communications, government of Andhra Pradesh; Moira Forbes, executive vice president of Forbes Media; Belen Garijo, CEO of Merck; Whitney Baird, president and CEO of the United States Council for International Business; Anna Borg, CEO of Vattenfall; Magdalena Franciszka Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia Limited; Sandi Peterson, operating partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice; Constance Hunter, chief economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit; Carolina Müller-Möhl, investor and equality advocate; Paula Yacoubian, member of parliament, Lebanon; Kariman Abuljadayel, Saudi Olympian and Guinness World Record holder; and Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, LSEG.

Additional World Woman Hero honorees include H.H. Sheikha Dr. Shamma Mohammed Khalid Al Nahyan, chairperson of the board at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions; Oleksandra Matviichuk, Nobel Peace Prize laureate; and Abir Al-Sahlani, member of the European Parliament.

The World Woman Hero Award recognizes women leaders whose work drives systemic change and advances inclusive, sustainable global development.

