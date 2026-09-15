Nearly One Third of College-Age ‘BORG’ Drinkers Report Blacking Out: New Study

A newly popular college drinking trend, the blackout rage gallon (BORG), fosters binge drinking and can lead to a host of alcohol-related harms, according to a new study in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, published at Rutgers University.

Prevalent in the drinking culture at many U.S. colleges since around 2020, BORGs are one-gallon plastic jugs filled with alcohol plus mixings and flavorings. Preparation for a BORG event, which is often a daytime gathering such as a tailgate or festival, typically involves decorating one’s BORG with a clever phrase or pun–for example, “It’s BORG o’clock somewhere” or “BORG to be wild.”

“Excessive drinking in young adults has been fueled by drinking games for many decades,” says lead researcher Andrea C. King, professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago. “But the mixing of hard liquor and additive flavorings in BORGs may be particularly harmful given the sweetness of the beverage and the lure of sharing one’s BORG and tasting others’ concoctions.”

The gallon-sized drink can contain up to about 17 standard drinks, according to survey answers obtained from more than 100 study participants from private and public U.S. colleges and universities. King’s study is the first to present data on BORG use, as well as users’ and non-users’ perceptions and attitudes, positive and negative consequences, and future intentions.

“Nearly one third of respondents said they experienced a blackout from a BORG event,” says King. “While almost all reported they got buzzed or drunk, some (17%) vomited, and many (59%) said or did embarrassing things, we know that blackouts-that is, disruptions in memory consolidation due to heavy imbibing of alcohol-are a more serious consequence.”

The study also refers to reports of BORG use resulting in injuries and emergency room visits in several instances.

Such findings underscore misconceptions about BORGs, which social-media influencers originally touted as supporting harm-reduction efforts: BORG recipe ingredients shared online include electrolytes, caffeine, and/or water to offset a hangover or minimize drunkenness. The study’s data show that BORGs do not support these positive effects.

“BORG use was fueled on social media during the pandemic as a way to reduce virus transmission and drink contamination,” adds King. But, they are not simply a pandemic-based phenomenon, as BORG use remains popular at special events, parties, or tailgating events before sporting games.

Despite the incidence of alcohol-related harms, many participants said they will likely continue to engage in BORG drinking. Yet, studies such as King’s can inform prevention and education efforts, starting with awareness on the part of both students and parents.

“Having an open discussion can go a long way toward reducing harms at college,” says King. “There are choice points along the way, ranging from whether to attend a BORG event, and if one does attend, whether to bring a BORG beverage and how much (if any) alcohol to put in the beverage. It doesn’t have to be all-or-none, as being aware and mindful to minimize risks can be key.”

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To obtain a copy of the study or arrange an interview with Andrea C. King, PhD, please contact her at aking@bsd.uchicago.edu.

SOURCE: Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire