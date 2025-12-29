Navigating the 2026 Retirement Shift: LegalMatch Shares Why Professional Legal Counsel is the Key to a Worry-Free Transition

As New Federal Laws Redefine Estate and Tax Compliance, LegalMatch Highlights the Critical Role of Attorneys in Managing 2026’s Regulatory Nuances

For those retiring in 2026, no longer working is the least of it. With the year coming to a close, it’s going to take more planning than before as new laws and regulations come into play, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and final SECURE 2.0 rules. Consequently, the added complexity of these changes makes the planning process for a DIY retirement quite difficult.

According to LegalMatch, the largest attorney-client matching service in the United States, the best advice for 2026 and beyond is to utilize resources to interpret the law as accurately as possible. From the new $15 million estate tax exemption to the multi-year limitations for Roth contributions, retirees are encouraged to conduct a broad professional legal audit of their plan.

Areas where an estate planning attorney can help include, but are not limited to, the following:

Writing the “formula clauses”: Many wills executed by retirees contain “formula clauses” to distribute any assets above the current tax exemption limit. Attorneys review such formula clauses to ensure that they do not result in any inadvertent distribution of assets above the newly raised $15M exemption, under federal law, or to protect the surviving spouse’s benefit.

The New Roth Mandates: Starting in 2026, Catch-up contributions for 401(k) and IRA plans for higher earners over age 50 will need to be made as Roth contributions. Complex planning will be necessary to help clients manage Roth “after-tax” contributions, meet IRS requirements, and cope with the impact of their final year’s income.

Ensuring multi-state compliance: An attorney helps retirees who return in 2026 from another state ensure that a trust created in one state is properly titled in the other to avoid the cost and time of ancillary probate.

“Retiring without worry is a result of thorough preparation. By working with an attorney to audit your plan for 2026 compliance, you aren’t just filing paperwork; you are building a foundation of certainty for the next chapter of your life,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

As the complexity of retirement and law increases, the “good enough” legal standard becomes more and more problematic. LegalMatch.com connects pre-screened estate planning lawyers and tax lawyers with retirees so that everyone has an opportunity to make the best interpretation of the law possible. Simply visit the platform, submit your case details, and receive free attorney matches. Let a LegalMatch member attorney help ensure you retire confidently and without worry.

