Navigating ARM Resets in 2025: What U.S. Homeowners Need to Know

Brooklyn Mortgage Broker John Lundholm Helps Borrowers Prepare for Payment Changes in a Shifting Rate Environment

With interest rates remaining elevated and thousands of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) set to reset this year, many U.S. homeowners are facing a critical financial moment in 2025. John Lundholm (NMLS 481248), a trusted mortgage broker in Brooklyn, NY with Quintessential Mortgage Group NMLS #979266, is helping borrowers understand their options-and avoid surprises-as their mortgage terms change.

“Homeowners with 5-, 7-, or 10-year ARMs that originated in the low-rate era of 2020 are now entering the adjustment phase,” says Lundholm. “Many people don’t realize how much their payments can change-and how many opportunities there are to manage that transition strategically.”

Rate Resets: What’s Happening in 2025

U.S. homeowners with adjustable rate mortgages face a major mortgage decision at the end of the fixed term – do they refinance, sell, pay off, or ride it out when their ARM resets. This year, a significant number of ARMs are exiting their fixed-rate periods and entering variable-rate territory-often at much higher interest rates.

“People hear ‘adjustable’ and assume small changes,” Lundholm explains. “But for many, the increase could be hundreds of dollars per month. That’s why it’s so important to model out your options before the reset hits.”

Key Tips for Borrowers Facing an ARM Reset in 2025

Start early: Don’t wait for your lender to send a new payment notice-reach out to your mortgage broker 4-6 months before the adjustment date.

Understand your caps and index: Know how much your rate can change and what it’s based on (e.g., SOFR, CMT, etc.). This will be in the original loan agreement.

Compare refinance options: You may be eligible to refinance into a fixed-rate loan-or even another ARM with better terms.

Plan for affordability: Don’t let the rate reset catch you off guard. Review your budget and run the numbers on different scenarios.

Evaluate broader strategies: You may be able to tap home equity, consolidate debt, or adjust amortization terms for long-term savings.

Personalized Support in a Complex Market

At Quintessential Mortgage Group, Lundholm and his team specialize in helping New York borrowers navigate the nuances of ARM adjustments, co-op and condo lending, and refinance opportunities across the five boroughs.

“These aren’t just rate changes-they’re financial crossroads,” says Lundholm. “We take the time to walk each client through their options, explain the math, and help them make a confident, informed decision.”

About John Lundholm – NMLS 481248

John Lundholm is a dedicated Loan Officer at Quintessential Mortgage Group, providing expert mortgage solutions to clients across Brooklyn, NY. Known for his honest advice, local insight, and client-first approach, John specializes in home purchases, refinancing, and renewals-empowering homeowners to make smarter financial decisions.

