NatureTrack Film Festival Celebrates 15 Years in Santa Barbara & Goleta – Inspiring Access to Nature for All

A Two-Day Celebration of Nature, Adventure, and Accessibility Through Film

The NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) returns October 9-10, 2025, bringing breathtaking stories of the natural world to the Riviera Theatre in Santa Barbara and Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta. This two-day celebration showcases outstanding films from around the world that highlight the beauty, wonder, and adventure of nature.

The festival doesn’t stop there, after Santa Barbara and Goleta, NTFF will host two additional one-day events in Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, followed by an “On Tour” series reaching communities across the West Coast.

From 600 Students to 50,000 – Making Nature Accessible for All

What makes NTFF truly unique is its mission-driven purpose. Since its founding, NatureTrack has grown from reaching 600 students on its first field trips to now connecting over 50,000 students to date, with the natural world, and the numbers continue to climb.

NatureTrack also pioneers accessibility in nature by providing wheelchair attachments, manufactured in Colorado, these devices allow users to explore trails, dirt paths, and sandy beaches once inaccessible. These innovations are bringing transformative experiences not only to students but also to residents of assisted living facilities, opening new opportunities for connection, freedom, and joy in the outdoors.

“All proceeds from the festival fuel NatureTrack’s mission,” said Sue Eisaguirre, Founder & Executive Director of NatureTrack. “From classrooms to retirement homes, we’re proving that nature can and should be accessible to everyone.”

Festival Highlights

Film Screenings: World-class films celebrating nature and outdoor adventure.

Student Screenings: On Friday morning , local buses will bring all Goleta Union School District 5th-grade students to experience films firsthand, introducing the next generation to the power of storytelling and stewardship.

Community Impact: Proceeds directly support NatureTrack’s free outdoor programs, wheelchair accessibility initiatives, and outreach across California.

Full festival details, including the Thursday and Friday film lineups are available at: www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org

Event Details:

Dates: October 9-10, 2025

Locations: Riviera Theatre (Santa Barbara) & Camino Real Cinemas (Goleta)

Additional Festivals: One-day events in Santa Barbara and Los Olivos (dates TBD)

On Tour: Screenings across the West Coast following the main event

Join Us: NTFF is more than a film festival, it’s a movement. By combining the power of film with a mission of accessibility and education, NTFF connects communities with nature in unforgettable ways.

For tickets, schedules, and film information, visit: www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org

Media Contact: Starr Hall Starr@Starrhall.com 805-450-4911

About the team – https://naturetrack.org/our-team/

About the Executive Director

Sue Eisaguirre, Founder & Executive Director of NatureTrack, is dedicated to making nature accessible to all. In 2011, she launched NatureTrack to provide free outdoor field trips for Santa Barbara County students, helping them explore local trails and beaches during the school day. Her vision was simple but powerful: let the outdoors be the teacher, inspire a lifelong appreciation for nature, and foster stewardship through firsthand experiences.

Under Sue’s leadership, NatureTrack has grown from reaching 600 students in its first year to more than 50,000 students today. In 2020, she expanded the organization’s impact by introducing Freedom Trax, a track system that attaches to manual wheelchairs, allowing users to independently navigate beaches, trails, and other natural terrain. Today, NatureTrack offers a fleet of Trax devices and continues to serve students, wheelchair users, and individuals in assisted living facilities-ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the freedom and joy of the natural world.

About NatureTrack

Founded in 2011, NatureTrack is a nonprofit dedicated to making nature accessible for all. What began with free outdoor field trips for Santa Barbara County students has grown to reach more than 50,000 participants, including wheelchair users and assisted living residents. Through programs like its Freedom Trax initiative and the NatureTrack Film Festival, the organization inspires a lifelong love of nature and fosters stewardship of the natural world. Learn more at www.naturetrack.org

SOURCE: NatureTrack

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire