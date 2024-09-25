Nature’s 43rd Season Showcases the Resilience of Wildlife at Home and Abroad, Wednesdays at 8/7c Beginning October 23 on PBS

Features brand-new documentaries on gorillas, big cats and hummingbirds, plus a retrospective on Sir David Attenborough’s career

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Explore the survival strategies of animals all around the globe, from the most remote and harsh parts of the planet to our own backyards, in the new season of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning series Nature. New episodes premiere Wednesdays at 8/7c beginning October 23 on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/nature and the PBS app. Select episodes will also be available to stream on the Nature YouTube channel.



New episodes premiere Wednesdays at 8/7c beginning October 23 on PBS

Season 43 opens with Silverback, which follows filmmaker Vianet Djenguet as he comes face to face with a 500-pound gorilla in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. San Diego: America’s Wildest City showcases the county’s dazzling biodiversity thriving among a human population of 3.3 million residents. Witness an intimate portrait of the legendary Sir David Attenborough’s life and career in Attenborough’s Life Journey and learn what it takes to rescue hummingbirds in Hummingbirds of Hollywood. David Oyelowo narrates the lives of three African big cats in Big Cats, Small World while Jeremy Irons shows us the wild side of Transylvania in Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom. Other episodes this season will explore how wildlife thrives in Namibia’s Skeleton Coast, Tanzania’s Katavi National Park and the coast of Antarctica.

“This season of Nature takes viewers all around the world to show off the extraordinary behavior and resilience of wildlife, and the remarkable conservation efforts of humans working alongside them,” said Fred Kaufman, executive producer for Nature. “Just as the legendary Sir David Attenborough says, ‘This is the only planet we’ve got, and we’ve got to protect it.'”

New Nature Season 43 documentaries include:

Nature: Silverback (Season 43 premiere)

Premieres Wednesday, October 23 at 8/7c on PBS

Follow filmmaker Vianet Djenguet as he documents a grueling but vital mission to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback, in a last-ditch effort to save the critically endangered eastern lowland gorillas from extinction.

Nature: Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom

Premieres Wednesday, October 30 at 8/7c on PBS

Discover Transylvania, a mystical region in central Romania where its mountain ranges, vast ancient forests and medieval villages are a sanctuary for wolves, lynxes, brown bears, bats and more. Narrated by Jeremy Irons.

Nature—San Diego: America’s Wildest City

Premieres Wednesday, November 6 at 8/7c on PBS

Experience San Diego’s dazzling biodiversity thriving among a human population of 3.3 million residents. From roadrunners to hummingbirds, and from orcas to dolphins, witness nature’s resilience and beauty amidst the urban sprawl.

Nature: Lions of the Skeleton Coast

Premieres Wednesday, November 13 at 8/7c on PBS

Lion researcher Dr. Philip Stander follows three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia. Watch the cubs learn to adapt, hunt, and defy the odds of survival in this vast desert territory.

Nature: Attenborough’s Life Journey

Premieres Wednesday, November 20 at 8/7c on PBS

An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough‘s life, from his boyhood days as a fossil hunter, through his early days as a BBC host, to his revered status as the foremost natural history presenter.

Nature: Big Cats, Small World (two-part series)

Premieres Winter/Spring on PBS

On the shores of Botswana’s Gomoti River, three big cats have made themselves a home. An aging lion has his hands full with new cubs; a cheetah mother races to get her five cubs to independence, while a male leopard embarks on a bumpy journey to fatherhood. To succeed, these cats must use their unique skills to avoid lethal encounters, outsmart rivals, and thrive in a crowded neighborhood. Narrated by David Oyelowo.

Nature—Katavi: Africa’s Fallen Paradise (working title; three-part series)

Premieres Winter/Spring on PBS

Katavi National Park in southern Tanzania is a remote wilderness. Here, Nature‘s filmmakers capture a once-in-a-lifetime event – a severe drought followed by heavy rains that tests the survival skills of all those that call Katavi home.

Nature: Natural History Museum Comes Alive with David Attenborough (working title)

Premieres Winter/Spring on PBS

Sir David Attenborough explores the Natural History Museum in London and meets some of the most extraordinary creatures from the past. These animals are brought back to life using state of the art CGI informed by the latest scientific understanding, which allows him to come face to face with a saber-toothed tiger, dodge a giant eagle, and evade a colossal snake.

Nature: Hummingbirds of Hollywood

Premieres Winter/Spring on PBS

Amid the glamour of Hollywood, a woman finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating and magical tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in profound acts of kindness.

Nature: Expedition Killer Whale

Premieres Winter/Spring on PBS

In Antarctica, killer whales hunt using their intelligence and teamwork. Swimming together to create powerful waves, they can wash seals off pieces of floating ice. Follow a team of scientists and filmmakers as they explore the icy waters to advance our understanding of these compelling animals.

Led by executive producer Fred Kaufman, Nature pioneered a television genre that is now widely emulated in the broadcast industry, bringing the natural world to millions of viewers. Consistently among the most-watched primetime series on PBS, Nature continues to innovate through original digital programming and a commitment to converting viewers into doers. The series has won more than 800 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 21 Emmys and three Peabodys. Nature received two of the wildlife film industry’s highest honors: the Christopher Parsons Outstanding Achievement Award given by the Wildscreen Festival, and the Grand Teton Award given by the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival. The International Wildlife Film Festival honored Kaufman with its Lifetime Achievement Award for Media.

Nature‘s website, pbs.org/nature, features full episodes, short films, digital series, behind-the-scenes content, news articles, educational resources and an award-winning podcast, Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant. Nature is available for streaming concurrently with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. Classic episodes are available on various FAST channel platforms and on PBS Passport.

Nature is a production of The WNET Group for PBS. Fred Kaufman is Executive Producer. Bill Murphy is Series Producer. Janet Hess is Series Editor. Danielle Broza is Digital Content & Strategy Lead.

Series funding for Nature is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Charles Rosenblum, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Colin S. Edwards, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, and public television viewers.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey’s statewide public television network; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group’s award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news program NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group’s award-winning Kids’ Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, more than 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 53 million viewers on YouTube, and 60 million people view PBS content on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’s broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, Facebook, Instagram, or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Communications on X.

