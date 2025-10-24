Native Sons of the Golden West Continue Longstanding Tradition of Philanthropy With Major Hospitals Across California

The Native Sons of the Golden West continue their six-decade legacy of philanthropy with $225,000 in new hospital contributions to Saint John’s, UCSF, and Sutter Health in 2025.

The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) are continuing their long-standing legacy of supporting California’s top medical institutions with a new series of contributions totaling $225,000.

This philanthropic effort kicked off on October 5, 2025, with a significant presentation to Saint John’s Hospital. This latest gift recognizes the NSGW’s ongoing support for the hospital’s Cleft Palate Center, bringing their total contributions to Saint John’s to over $2 million spanning six decades.

Furthering this tradition, the organization will present $75,000 to UCSF Hospital on October 27, 2025, followed by an additional $75,000 to Sutter Health in December 2025 (date to be determined).

Each contribution underscores the NSGW’s enduring commitment to advancing medical care for children and families across the state.

“[The Native Sons of the Golden West] have been steadfast champions for community health and children’s care for generations,” said Marcia Skelton, PR Chairman of the Native Sons of the Golden West. “These donations reflect our mission to preserve California’s future by investing in the well-being of its youngest residents.”

Founded in 1875, the Native Sons of the Golden West is a fraternal organization dedicated to historic preservation, education, and philanthropy throughout the state of California.

