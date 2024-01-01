Nationwide Video Purchases Analog Way Aquilon RS6 Systems

Nationwide Video, which has brought unmatched, quality subrental gear to the staging and events world for more than 25 years, has invested in the top-of-the-line Analog Way Aquilon RS6 mission critical 4K/8K/16K multi-screen presentation systems and videowall processors for its inventory. Nationwide Video is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan and has nine offices across the US and one in Toronto.

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Nationwide with their acquisition of Aquilon RS6 systems,” says Analog Way Regional Sales Manager Matt Donovan. “We’re very excited that our gear will now be available to Nationwide clients working in the staging and events markets.”

“Nationwide Video was an early adopter of the Aquilon RS4 when it was first released in 2019, and since then Analog Way has made major strides in providing our industry what they were looking for: The RS6 answers the bell big time,” says Brad McMartin, Director of Customer Experience at Nationwide Video. “After consulting with our TAC team and listening to customers, we knew we needed to go big or go home with the RS6. We’re excited to add these behemoths to our inventory and to continue to grow our Analog Way offerings with a bunch of Zenith 200s on the way and more flavors of RS processors coming in the near future.”

Nationwide’s RS6 systems are equipped with the LINK feature for controlling multi-chassis output canvases and sharing multiple sources between these chassis. LINK meets the ever-increasing video processing needs of large-scale events and massive fixed installations.

“More people are talking about Analog Way nowadays,” reports McMartin. “There is more awareness and demand for Analog Way at this high level and the additional horsepower of the RS6 and its really great interface means we can deliver a top-of-the-line piece of equipment to those who need it.”

One of Nationwide Video’s new RS6 systems was quickly dispatched on its first project, driving ROE GP2 2.6 LED tiles for a large corporate event in Vancouver, British Columbia

“We’re excited to be one of the first wholesale providers of the RS6,” reports McMartin.