Nations Lending Opens a Branch in Columbus, OH, and Michael Farrell Senior Divisional of Affiliated Partnerships is the Branch Manager

Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch in Columbus, Ohio. The company has hired Michael Farrell as Senior Divisional of Affiliated Partnerships. In this role, he will focus on developing relationships with Real Estate companies, Builders, and Affiliated Business Partners to better serve the needs of our customers.









With over 30 years of experience in mortgage lending, Michael brings a wealth of expertise to his role. He currently holds key positions as Director, Board Member, and Technology Chair for the Political Action Committee (PAC) for the National Association of Mortgage Brokers, and Board Member for the Ohio Association of Mortgage Professionals.

When asked about his decision to join Nations Lending, Farrell responded, “Nations’ ownership has a great balance of forward thinking and grounded business sense. Its support team is top-notch and having the ability to service the majority of their loans enables us to establish a personal relationship with our customers.”

“Michael Farrell is a great cultural fit for Nations. He brings a vast array of experience in construction lending, business development, and overall production,” says Corey Caster, Executive VP of National Production. “Michael has also been selfless with his time committed to the industry. We’re excited to have him!”

Established in 2003, Nations Lending has emerged as one of the fastest-growing national mortgage lenders, providing borrowers with comprehensive services. With a commitment to excellence and personalized solutions, Nations Lending continues to expand its presence across the country.

