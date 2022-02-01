National Geographic Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Limited Series A SMALL LIGHT, Starring Bel Powley, Joe Cole and Liev Schreiber

Limited Series Based on the Inspiring True Story of Miep Gies Premieres Monday, May 1, on National Geographic and Will Stream on Disney+ and Hulu

Premiere Episodes Also To Air on Nat Geo WILD, Lifetime and Freeform

Link to Trailer: https://youtu.be/nsuk8ThvnpM

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, National Geographic released the trailer from the upcoming eight-part limited series A SMALL LIGHT. The powerful series, produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios, will have a multinetwork launch on Monday, May 1, at 9/8c with a simulcast across National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Lifetime of the first two episodes. On Saturday, May 6 at 8/7c, Freeform will encore the premiere episodes. For the full series run, two episodes will debut every Monday at 9/8c on National Geographic, stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and will be available on the Nat Geo TV and ABC apps.

Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

“When we first heard the remarkable story of Miep Gies we were gripped and deeply moved. We were also convinced that this limited series about an everyday superhero – one that most people around the world have never heard of – needed an unprecedented rollout,” said Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Scripted and Documentary Films, National Geographic. “We are determined to bring A SMALL LIGHT to the largest global audience possible and hope this ambitious rollout across multiple networks and streaming platforms allows audiences to fall in love with and be inspired by Miep just as we have.”

Told with a modern sensibility, A SMALL LIGHT shakes the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story feel relevant, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred. Some stood by; Miep stood up.

Additional cast includes Amira Casar, who plays Edith Frank, mother to Margot and Anne; Billie Boullet, who portrays Anne Frank; Ashley Brooke, who plays Anne’s older sister, Margot Frank; Andy Nyman as Hermann van Pels, Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels, Rudi Goodman as Peter van Pels and Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer, who all hid in the annex with the Frank family; Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess, Miep’s best friend; Sally Messham as Bep Voskuijl, Ian McElhinney as Johannes Kleiman and Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler, Miep’s coworkers; and Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman, Laurie Kynaston as Casmir and Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman.

A SMALL LIGHT is produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios for National Geographic. Executive producers and writers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan (ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” CBS’ “Fire Country”) serve as showrunners, DGA Award-winner and Emmy®-nominated executive producer Susanna Fogel (“The Flight Attendant,” “Cat Person”) directs multiple episodes, including the pilot, and William Harper executive-produces. For Keshet Studios executive producers are Peter Traugott and Lisa Roos, Alon Shtruzman for Keshet International, and Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group.

