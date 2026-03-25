Narwal Flow Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 for Excellence in Product Innovation and Design

To Celebrate the Prestigious Win, Narwal is Offering a Limited-Time $600 discount on the Award-Winning Robot Vacuum at an All-Time Low Price During the Amazon Big Spring Sale

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Narwal, a global leader in smart home cleaning technology, is proud to announce that the flagship innovation, Narwal Flow robot vacuum and mop, has been awarded the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026.

The iF DESIGN AWARD, organized by the Germany-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, is one of the most reputable independent design competitions worldwide for over 70 years. This year, the organization received over 10,000 entries from 68 countries. The Narwal Flow impressed an international jury of 129 design experts, standing out for its functional innovation and aesthetic design.

“It is truly our profound honor to receive the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 for our Narwal Flow,” said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. “User research showed that many robot vacuums fall short in real homes, often requiring pre-cleaning or repeated passes. To resolve that by innovative product design, we introduced an industry-first track-style mopping system for true real-time cleaning, while AI-powered obstacle avoidance helps navigate cluttered spaces, bringing us closer to truly autonomous, maintenance-free cleaning.”

A New Standard in Smart Home Cleaning

As a cutting-edge advancement that keeps raising the bar in smart home cleaning automation, the Narwal Flow is an all-in-one solution to tackle unpredictability in complex home environments.

The exclusive FlowWash Mopping System features a real-time, self-cleaning track mop design with dual water tanks that circulate 113°F fresh water while simultaneously extracting dirty water, keeping the mop pristine throughout every cycle. Combined with the EdgeReach Technology that automatically adjusts mop extension for precise edge cleaning, this cleaning system delivers outstanding mopping performance, with just a single pass.

Leveraging dual ultra-wide RGB cameras, infrared sensors, and 10 TOPS computing power, the Twin-AI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance technology allows the robot to recognize over 200 household items in real time with a 0.19-inch precision and further adjust the cleaning strategy based on specific obstacles it encounters.

Besides above, the Narwal Flow integrates multiple exclusive technology from the brand, including DualFlow Tangle-Free System to prevent from tangles, CarpetFocus technology for deep carpet cleaning, as well as an all-in-one base station that supports 120-Day self-emptying, AI-Adaptive Hot-Water Mop Washing, and Auto Hot-Air Drying,

Where Sophistication Meets Strength

Acclaimed for blending form and function, Narwal brings the aesthetics-forward design legacy to this new generation. Beyond performance, the Narwal Flow was recognized for its aesthetic contribution to the modern home.

Featuring smooth lines and curved surfaces, the Narwal Flow represents the intersection of technology and visual design. The front case is finished with a spray-free, glitter-injection-molding process, enhancing the overall texture and providing fingerprint- and scratch-resistance. Setting itself apart from the “industrial” look of robotics, the Narwal Flow features a fully enclosed base station that creates a sleek, orderly visual effect.

Celebrate with Limited-Time Spring Savings

To celebrate this prestigious win and the arrival of spring cleaning season, Narwal is offering a limited-time $600 discount on the Narwal Flow, bringing the price below $900 for the first time ever. This exclusive deal is available from March 25 to March 31 on Narwal’s official website and Amazon store.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 4 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards like the CES Innovation Awards, Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine’s Best Inventions.

Contact: Ruyuan Zeng, ruyuan.zeng@narwal.com

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SOURCE Narwal