NanoViricides to Present at the BIO International Convention in Boston on Monday, June 16, 2025

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the “Company”), a clinical stage leader developing revolutionary broad-spectrum antiviral drugs that the virus cannot escape, announced that it will be presenting on Monday, June 16th, at 2:30pm at the BIO International Convention 2025 in Boston, MA.

Event Information:

Event NanoViricides Presentation at the BIO International Convention, 2025, Boston, MA Day & Date Monday, June 16, 2025 Time 2:30 pm Location Room 153B, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President and Executive Chairman of the Company will provide an update on the Company, its Drug Pipeline and Platform Technologies available for licensing.

Dr. Diwan will also be available for meetings in the BIO Partnering™ match-making platform during the Convention from June 16th through June 19th, 2025.

NanoViricides’ Current Antiviral Drugs Pipeline

NanoViricides is rapidly moving towards Phase II Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy Evaluation of its Lead Drug candidate, NV-387, for the Treatment of MPOX disease, in response to the continuing Public Health Emergency of International Concern in WHO African Region.

NV-387 is a revolutionary broad-spectrum drug candidate designed to mimic host-side features that the virus particle uses as the first landing site in order to mount a cellular infection. An estimated 90-95% of human pathogens utilize the same common landing feature that is mimicked by NV-387, giving the drug its extremely broad antiviral spectrum.

NV-387 was found to be highly effective against the “tripledemic” respiratory viruses, namely RSV, Influenza A, and Coronaviruses, in respective lethal animal models of lung infection. In all of these cases, NV-387 was substantially superior to existing drugs.

The virus cannot escape NV-387 even as it changes in the field, because the virus continues to use the sulfated proteoglycan features for attachment despite all changes. This is completely unlike existing vaccines, antibodies, and small chemical anti-viral modalities that are all readily defeated by viruses by relatively small changes, often in single viral proteins.

The overall market size of NV-387 indications is estimated to be well in excess of $10 billion.

NV-387 is expected to become an “emperic therapy” for viral infections, just as antibiotics such as amoxicillin are used as emperic therapies for bacterial infections.

NV-387 would be the first ever drug enabling emperic antiviral therapy, and would be potentially as revolutionary to antiviral therapy as antibiotics have been to anti-bacterial therapy. Emperic therapy means when the patient presents to the doctor, immediately the antiviral drug can be prescribed and started without having to wait for discriminating test results as to which virus is causing the infection. This has tremendous benefits since antiviral drugs are most effective when given as early as possible upon viral infection.

In addition, the Company has developed a clinical-ready pan-herpesvirus drug candidate, NV-HHV-1 that has shown activity against HSV-1, HSV-2 and VZV, and is expected to have activity against CMV, HHV-6, and HHV-8 as well.

The Company has also developed an anti-HIV drug candidate, NV-HIV-1, that has shown strong efficacy in SCID-hu-Thy-Liv animal model of HIV infection. NV-HHV-1 mimics the landing site on cellular CD4 that is required for all HIV viruses to cause cellular infection. Thus, HIV, despite constant changes, will be unable to escape NV-HHV-1.

NanoViricide Platform Enables Drug Rescue, Oral Drug Delivery, and Zip-Code-Specific Delivery

Oral drug delivery of small chemicals, peptides (such as the GLP-a obesity drugs), and proteins is feasible by encapsulation of the guest drug into the nanoviricide polymeric micelle. The encapsulation protects the guest from metabolism thereby enabling effective drug delivery.

Encapsulation of a difficult or failed drug within the nanoviricide polymeric micelle can enable rescue of the drug candidate turning it into a clinically viable drug candidate, saving hundreds of millions of dollars of development work.

Going another step further, the nanoviricide platform technology can be customized to enable zip-code-like specific delivery of encapsulated drugs to specific tissues (e.g. non-liver targeted delivery),, cells (e.g. cancer-cell specific delivery sparing normal cells), bacteria, or viruses (e.g. NV-HHV-1, NV-HIV-1) in a fully synthetic chemistry based, scalable technology stack.

ABOUT BIO INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION

The BIO International Convention is the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology, representing the full ecosystem of biotech with 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe.

In a time of remarkable discovery and progress, the biotechnology industry stands at the forefront of a revolution changing how we live, heal, and care. From pioneering treatments offering hope to millions, to sustainable agricultural innovations to feed a growing population, or environmental breakthroughs securing our future, biotech drives positive change faster than ever. This progress is not just a change but a promise for a brighter future. The world is ready.

Whether you work at a public pharmaceutical company, biotech startup, academia, non-profit organization, or government agency; or you work as a researcher, business development professional or investor, BIO is where you’ll make valuable connections and build relationships. Our proprietary BIO Partnering™ match-making platform-exclusive to the Premier Access registration package-allows you to find potential partners, schedule and accept meetings.

ABOUT NANOVIRICIDES

NanoViricides, Inc. (the “Company”) (www.nanoviricides.com) is a clinical stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company’s novel nanoviricide™ class of drug candidates and the nanoviricide™ technology are based on intellectual property, technology and proprietary know-how of TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company has a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour for the development of drugs based on these technologies for all antiviral infections. The MoU does not include cancer and similar diseases that may have viral origin but require different kinds of treatments.

The Company has obtained broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in several licensed fields from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company’s business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

Our lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that we plan to develop as a treatment of RSV, COVID, Long COVID, Influenza, and other respiratory viral infections, as well as MPOX/Smallpox infections. Our other advanced drug candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants. The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials.

NV-CoV-2 (API NV-387) is our nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is our other drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-387 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. The Company believes that since remdesivir is already US FDA approved, our drug candidate encapsulating remdesivir is likely to be an approvable drug, if safety is comparable. Remdesivir is developed by Gilead. The Company has developed both of its own drug candidates NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R independently.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides’ platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour® nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus, Ebola/Marburg viruses, and certain Coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a license for RSV, Poxviruses, and/or Enteroviruses if the initial research is successful. As is customary, the Company must state the risk factor that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts by any company, there can be no assurance at this time that any of the Company’s pharmaceutical candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in our lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products.

The phrases “safety”, “effectiveness” and equivalent phrases as used in this press release refer to research findings including clinical trials as the customary research usage and do not indicate evaluation of safety or effectiveness by the US FDA.

FDA refers to US Food and Drug Administration. IND application refers to “Investigational New Drug” application. cGMP refers to current Good Manufacturing Practices. CMC refers to “Chemistry, Manufacture, and Controls”. CHMP refers to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) committee responsible for human medicines. API stands for “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient”. WHO is the World Health Organization. R&D refers to Research and Development.

