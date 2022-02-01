MyndVR and Stage Access Team to Bring Classical Music and Performances to Virtual Reality Therapy for Older Adults

Groundbreaking Technology for Aging Populations Combines Its Technology With the Vast Library of Classical-Arts Streaming Service

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VR–MyndVR, the award-winning provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences designed for the aging population, today announced that it has partnered with Stage Access, the streaming service dedicated to music, ballet, opera and the performing arts.





This new partnership will allow MyndVR users to enjoy the dazzling Stage Access library of iconic brands and legendary performing-arts programs, and replicate the sensation of live opera, classical music and dance in a “virtual theater” setting. By partnering to deliver rich cultural and immersive experiences to senior-living communities or senior citizens at home, MyndVR and Stage Access continue to enrich lives and improve the health and wellness of our aging population.

“At MyndVR, we’re always looking for ways to enhance our content offerings and provide our seniors with exciting and new experiences that they might otherwise never get,” said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. “Partnering with Stage Access helps us to ensure that as adults age, they will continue to be able to access the performing arts, which is a privilege and a source of healing that we should all be able to enjoy. We look forward to our continued partnership with Stage Access.”

Research has shown that access to the performing arts can enhance the quality of life and well-being for older adults, helping to improve mood and socialization, reduce stress and support overall cognitive function. The virtual theater furthers MyndVR’s mission to maximize positive outcomes for older adults by promoting relaxation, relief, and enjoyment through the arts.

Stage Access is defining the performing arts in the digital era as the only company in North America that produces, distributes and licenses classical arts programming across multiple platforms. Among Stage Access’s slate of original productions are unique IMAX film experiences, which are premiering exclusively in cinemas, starring superstar opera soprano, Renée Fleming.

Fleming has long been a leading advocate for the study of the connection between performing arts and health. She is Artistic Adviser at Large to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and has spearheaded a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health with the participation of the National Endowment for the Arts

“Music engages more parts of the brain than almost any other activity,” Fleming explained, “and evidence is mounting every day to support creative arts therapies for health applications throughout the life span. So providing arts content and experiences to older adults via VR devices is a welcome step forward in integrative healthcare, and it’s incredibly encouraging that this is beginning to be covered by health insurance.”

Stage Access CEO and founder Bruce H. Lipnick said its partnership with MyndVR furthers the streaming service’s mission of Bringing the Stage to You. “In all we do, we’re changing the way audiences engage with performing arts by introducing accessible, affordable ways to experience dance, opera and classical music. Our relationship with MyndVR is a fantastic step toward reaching new audiences in high-growth, underserved markets to improve their quality of life.”

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and individual adults aging in their own homes across the US, Canada, and Australia. The company is also a proud Allied Partner with We Honor Veterans. MyndVR is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content. In extending the company’s reach, MyndVR announced strategic distribution partnerships with Select Rehabilitation, the largest contract therapy company in the US, and Omega Healthcare Investors, the largest REIT in senior care. MyndVR enables older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes. MyndVR is also a co-creator of DigitalTherapyNOW.org – a purpose-driven coalition of academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers to support the successful passing of the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022. For more, visit www.MyndVR.com/stageaccess.

About Stage Access

With Emmy® and Tony award-winning performer Kelsey Grammer as its on-screen host, Stage Access is available in the U.S. and Canada across every major streaming platform: online, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Amazon Fire and Roku. With a free, seven-day trial for all new viewers, Stage Access offers monthly, unlimited streaming memberships as low as $7.99. Stage Access also produces acclaimed original programs, including Yo-Yo Ma: Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens; and The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World – The 30th Anniversary Documentary. In addition, Stage Access has a theatrical relationship with IMAX®, with whom it has produced and will release Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Paris and Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Venice in 2023. For more about Stage Access, visit www.StageAccess.com, or find Stage Access on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn at @stageaccess or on Twitter at @stageaccesstv.

