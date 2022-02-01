MyHeritage Launches Reimagine: An Innovative Photo App for Scanning, Improving, and Sharing Family Photos

Reimagine features a powerful array of best-in-class AI technologies, including multi-page photo scanning, and photo colorization, enhancement, repair, and animation

TEL AVIV, Israel & LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MyHeritage—MyHeritage, the leading global family history platform, announced today the launch of Reimagine, a groundbreaking mobile app for family photos. Reimagine boasts a powerful photo scanner that enables high-speed scanning of entire album pages, alongside MyHeritage’s world-class AI tools for improving historical photos. These features, together with MyHeritage’s capabilities for sharing family photos, make Reimagine the ideal app for organizing family photos, old and new. Reimagine is available on both iOS and Android.

The first step to digitally preserving family photos stored in photo albums and shoe boxes is to scan them. To meet this need, Reimagine comes with a state-of-the-art, multi-page scanner feature developed by MyHeritage’s AI team. This enables quick and easy scanning of entire album pages or multiple standalone photos in a single tap. The scanner then uses cutting-edge, cloud-based AI to automatically detect the individual photos and crop them, saving hours of work traditionally required with other scanners. Scanned photos are saved in an album within the app and backed up to a cloud account on MyHeritage. Users can easily integrate the photos with MyHeritage’s innovative family tree platform and use its photo tagging capabilities to add names to the faces in their photos. They can also access their photos through the MyHeritage website on their desktop computer. All of MyHeritage’s highly-acclaimed AI tools for improving photos are available directly in the Reimagine app. In just a few taps, an old, damaged black and white photo can be scanned and beautifully restored, enhanced, colorized, and even animated. The improved photos (or their original scanned versions) can easily be shared with family and friends on social media, or through the user’s family site on MyHeritage.

Millions of users worldwide have already enjoyed MyHeritage’s photo features, such as Deep Nostalgia®, and shared their results on social media, causing MyHeritage’s namesake mobile app to skyrocket to the top of the app store charts in dozens of countries. With Reimagine, users enjoy a standalone app entirely focused on family photos, which brings together the finest AI technologies to scan and improve their photos, with a nostalgic twist. The tools for improving photos include colorization of black and white photos, restoration of faded colors, repair of scratches and creases, sharpening of blurry photos to enhance resolution, and animation. Audio recordings can also be added to tell the stories behind the photos. Original photos are never modified; when one or more photo enhancements are applied, a new, improved version is created and saved alongside the original photo, which remains intact. As part of MyHeritage’s commitment to responsible and ethical AI, watermarks are added to photos manipulated using AI features.

“Since the launch of our first AI photo feature more than three years ago, MyHeritage has revolutionized the way consumers engage with their family photos,” said Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage. “Photos are a significant gateway to the exciting world of family history, and as our suite of photo tools has expanded, we decided to develop Reimagine, a dedicated app for family photos that encourages new audiences to capture their family memories and bring them to life. Memories are best enjoyed when you can share them with your loved ones, and Reimagine makes it easy to re-experience your precious moments together.”

At launch, Reimagine supports 11 languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Norwegian, Italian, and Finnish. Additional languages will be added in the future.

In terms of pricing, users can scan and improve a limited number of photos for free. Beyond that, scanning and improving an unlimited number of photos requires a subscription. Monthly and annual subscription options are available.

Reimagine is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is the leading global discovery platform for family history. With billions of historical records and family tree profiles, and with sophisticated matching technologies, MyHeritage gives users the joy of discovering their past and empowering their future. MyHeritage is the most popular family history service and DNA test in Europe, and is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Since 2020, MyHeritage is home to the world’s most advanced AI technologies for animating, repairing, enhancing, and colorizing historical photos. www.myheritage.com

