MyFlyYatra Expands Booking Options for Flights From USA to India, Offering Cheap Flights to India Across All Cabin Classes

MyFlyYatra, an ASTA-certified independent travel agency with 16 years of experience in international air travel, today announced an expanded selection of flights from USA to India, giving travelers more routes, more carriers, and more ways to save on long-haul journeys between the two countries. With a best-price guarantee and round-the-clock support, the agency is making it easier than ever to find cheap flights to India without the usual stress of comparison shopping.

Demand for USA to India flights continues to grow among families visiting relatives, students, business travelers, and tourists. In response, MyFlyYatra has broadened its inventory of non-stop and one-stop options from major U.S. gateways, including New York (JFK and EWR), Chicago (ORD), San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Washington D.C. (IAD), and Dallas (DFW), connecting to Indian hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi.

Competitive Airfare to India Across Every Travel Class

A central focus of the announcement is affordability. MyFlyYatra works with leading global carriers, among them Air India, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and Turkish Airlines to secure competitive airfare to India across Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class, and First Class.

Travelers can currently access savings of up to 10% on Economy, up to 25% on Premium Economy, up to 40% on Business Class, and up to 45% on First Class fares. These exclusive, call-only deals are designed to help passengers stretch their travel budgets further while still flying with trusted, full-service airlines.

“Booking international travel shouldn’t feel overwhelming. Our goal is simple: connect travelers with reliable flights from USA to India at fares they can feel good about, backed by real people who answer the phone. Whether someone is flying home for a festival, heading to a wedding, or travelling for work, we want the booking part to be the easy part.”

– Sonam Gosain, MyFlyYatra

Why Travelers Choose MyFlyYatra

Cheap flights to India made simple: A best-price guarantee and exclusive discounted fares across all cabins.

Wide route network: Non-stop and one-stop USA to India flights from every major U.S. departure city.

24/7 expert assistance: A dedicated support team handles changes, cancellations, and travel questions any time of day.

Trusted experience: ASTA-certified with 16 years of helping travelers book international journeys.

Transparent pricing: Quoted fares include taxes and fees, with no hidden costs.

Flexible Options for Every Traveler

MyFlyYatra offers both non-stop flights ideal for business travelers and families who want the fastest, most direct journey and budget-friendly one-stop connections through hubs like Dubai, Doha, Istanbul, and Singapore. This flexibility allows travelers to balance cost, comfort, and travel time when securing airfare to India that fits their needs.

Popular routes include New York (JFK) to Delhi (DEL), San Francisco (SFO) to Mumbai (BOM), Chicago (ORD) to Hyderabad (HYD), Los Angeles (LAX) to Bengaluru (BLR), and Washington D.C. (IAD) to Chennai (MAA).

How to Book

Travelers can explore current deals and book flights from USA to India by visiting the USA to India flight page or by calling MyFlyYatra’s toll-free line at 1-888-413-5701 to speak with a travel expert and confirm seat availability for preferred dates.

Book here: https://www.myflyyatra.com/flights-to-india/usa-to-india-flight-tickets

About MyFlyYatra

MyFlyYatra is a leading online travel platform specializing in affordable flights to India and international destinations. The company’s mission is to make air travel accessible by leveraging technology and industry partnerships to secure competitive rates on flight tickets. With comprehensive route coverage from major North American cities to popular destinations across India, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, MyFlyYatra serves thousands of travelers annually who value both comfort and value. For more information or to book flights, visit https://www.myflyyatra.com/.

Media Contact

Sonam Gosain

sonam@myflyyatra.com

https://www.myflyyatra.com/

13969 Lullaby Road, Germantown, MD 20874

SOURCE: MyFlyYatra

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire