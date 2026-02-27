MWC 2026: Amdocs and AWS Announce Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate AI-Driven Telecom Modernization

Collaboration combines Amdocs’ aOS agentic operating system for telecom with AWS’s AI and cloud technologies to empower service providers to transform operations and deliver smarter customer experiences.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance AI-driven modernization across the telecommunications industry and beyond. The expanded collaboration deepens joint investment in AI tooling for cloud migration, telco-specific agentic care solutions, and network operations, enabling service providers to accelerate transformation and deliver smarter, more intuitive customer experiences.

As part of this collaboration, Amdocs and AWS are redefining AI-powered telecom innovation by combining Amdocs’ newly launched aOS agentic operating system, which orchestrates scalable, multi-agent enterprise workflows grounded in deep industry expertise, with AWS’s leading AI and cloud technologies. Together, the two companies will empower service providers to streamline core operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation at scale with measurable business outcomes.

The collaboration is already delivering tangible value, with a large-scale modernization program currently underway at a leading North American tier-1 communications service provider.

The key areas of collaboration include:

Agentic Services: The companies will accelerate application modernization by combining Amdocs’ agentic services including migration and transformation-specialized agents with AWS’ generative AI services, including Amazon Transform and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, to fast-track refactoring, mainframe modernization, and legacy-to-cloud migration. Through Bedrock AgentCore, Amdocs agentic services can operationalize and scale these production-grade agents with integrated identity, memory, and observability capabilities, supporting any agentic framework or model while reducing migration timelines from months to weeks.

Autonomous Networks: By combining Amdocs’ telco-grade Network Digital Twin, a data-centric foundation enriched with inventory, assurance, and analytics, with AWS cloud and AI services, the companies enable intelligent network operations agents that detect anomalies, predict service impact, perform root-cause analysis, and simulate resolutions before execution. The collaboration delivers transparent, explainable AI-driven decisions that break down operational silos, reduce costs, and accelerate CSPs’ progression toward fully autonomous networks.

AI Factory and Enterprise AI Monetization: By combining AWS’ AI Factories secure infrastructure with Amdocs Cognitive Core and its pre-built agents and Amdocs monetization platforms, the two companies will help telcos strengthen and scale their emerging AI strategies to deliver GPUs infrastructure and AI-as-a-service offerings to their enterprise customers. This joint stack complements telcos’ own AI investments and enables them to monetize B2B solutions aligned with their customers’ sovereignty requirements.

Agentic Contact Center and Customer Experience: Deeper integration between Amdocs’ Cognitive Core, the generative AI technology foundation of aOS, and Amazon Connect enables intelligent AI agents that understand telco-specific context, automate issue resolution, and deliver highly personalized support across care, commerce, and service journeys.

“Every enterprise is sitting on decades of technical debt that stands between them and an AI-ready future – and the cost of inaction has never been higher,” said Fabio Cerone, managing director, EMEA Telco Business Unit at AWS. “By combining AWS’s agentic AI services, built on nearly two decades of Amazon’s own migration experience, with Amdocs’ deep telecom expertise, we’re giving operators a faster, lower-risk path to cloud transformation, unlocking new sources of innovation and value. What once demanded years of costly manual effort now takes weeks, fundamentally changing what’s possible.”

“We’re delighted to expand our long-standing collaboration with AWS to bring transformative cloud, data, and AI solutions to leading communications service providers around the world, generating measurable business impact,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “As we expand our technology collaboration in this next phase, we are combining Amdocs’ deep industry expertise and verticalization in Amdocs aOS with AWS’s advanced AI and cloud capabilities to help our customers supercharge the achievement of key business outcomes.”

Amdocs and AWS will share more about their collaboration to drive innovation in the telecom industry at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Amdocs will demonstrate the joint solutions at its partner demo pods at their booth, and AWS will showcase the joint Sovereign AI solution at its booth.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world’s leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains – delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

