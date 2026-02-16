Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration in Global Supply Chains: Lessons From Hershey’s Income Accelerator

Multi-stakeholder collaboration is essential for building resilient supply chains – but what does it look like in practice?

In a new article by Sustainable Brands, CARE and partners in the The Hershey Income Accelerator Program (HIAP) in Côte d’Ivoire share insights which demonstrate how strategic partnerships between global brands, NGOs, and farming communities create shared value across the supply chain. From cocoa-producing regions to corporate boardrooms, these collaborations show that when companies invest in producer livelihoods, they strengthen their own supply chain resilience while driving measurable social impact.

Read the full article to find actionable lessons for building trust, reducing risk, and creating business value through community-centered partnerships: [https://sustainablebrands.com/read/multi-stakeholder-collaboration-in-global-supply-chains-lessons-from-hersheys-income-accelerator]

Originally published on Sustainable Brands.

