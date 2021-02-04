MSG Networks to Unveil Free-to-Play Gaming App for Sports Fans

MSG Networks Pick ‘Em Developed in Partnership with Boom Sports – Set to Launch in March

Provides Fans With Opportunities to Win Cash Prizes While Cheering on Their Favorite Teams

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) today announced that it will launch a new, free-to-play app – MSG Networks Pick ‘Em – developed in partnership with Boom Sports, a leader in online sports-gaming technology. The new prediction gaming app, expected to be available on iOS and Android starting in March, will offer sports fans the chance to win cash prizes during Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Sabres games.

“MSG Networks is thrilled to partner with Boom Sports on our new free-to-play app. We’ve been offering trivia and pick’em games on our MSG GO streaming app since 2018 and have seen firsthand how interactive games can help increase viewer engagement – including how long and how often they tune in,” said Peter Tulloch, Senior Vice President, Digital Products and Distribution, MSG Networks. “MSG Networks Pick ‘Em will further deepen our connection with viewers, providing sports fans with a fun and, potentially, rewarding way to enjoy MSG Networks’ live coverage of their favorite sports teams, while providing MSG Networks with new revenue opportunities.”

“We are excited to be working with MSG Networks to create an app that will enrich the viewing experience, and also offer unique value in the form of user insights and a strategic digital asset,” said Greg Viverito, VP of Partnerships, Boom Sports. “We’re also a New York City-based company so we embraced the opportunity to create a product that adds to the fun of being a fan of New York sports teams.”

MSG Networks’ Pick ‘Em games will have a series of predictive questions rewarding fans with cash prizes for every basketball game, and for hockey games, the jackpot will be progressive.

MSG Networks Pick ‘Em is the latest example of MSG Networks’ commitment to innovation and creating engaging content for its viewers. MSG Networks is the first regional sports network (RSN) to announce a standalone app for free-to-play pick ‘em-style contests. In 2018, MSG Networks was the first RSN to integrate live stats and interactive games on its MSG GO streaming app, which encourages fans to play along with the actual game broadcast for a chance to win prizes.

The free-to-play app is expected to build off of engagement with the gaming fan that MSG Networks has cultivated over the past few seasons, starting with a daily-fantasy focused simulcast in 2018 and evolving to sports-betting focused programming blocks, short-form content acting as previews for the game, and the aforementioned fan contests on MSG GO.

MSG Networks’ exclusive coverage of the NBA’s New York Knicks, and the NHL’s New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres can be seen on MSG, MSG+ and on the MSG GO streaming app for phones, tablets and computers. Official rules, scoring, prize and other information for MSG Networks Pick ‘Em will be available when the app launches.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

About BOOM

Boom Sports is a leader in the emerging US online gaming industry. Building and operating world-class free-to-play gaming products and real-money casino games for regulated jurisdictions, Boom prides itself on delivering premium, innovative, and accessible games that will entertain and engage millions of fans. Boom leverages its proprietary technology, game stack, and games-as-a-service platform to partners in media, sports, retail and gaming.

Contacts

Dan Schoenberg / [email protected]

Scott Weiss / [email protected]