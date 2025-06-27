Mr. Gad Forced to Once Again Set the Record Straight at Paragon – Hopefully For the Last Time

Encourages All Stockholders to Vote on the BLUE Proxy Card Ahead of the Company’s Annual Meeting

Hesham “Sham” Gad, who beneficially owns approximately 28.2% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Paragon Technologies, Inc. (“Paragon” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK:PGNT) and is Paragon’s largest stockholder, today issued a statement regarding the incumbent directors’ latest, desperate attempt to avoid accountability and mislead stockholders ahead of the Company’s upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting:

“This morning, less than one business day before the Company’s Annual Meeting, I was informed that the incumbent directors wanted to immediately dispense with over $500,000 of the Company’s cash to purchase insurance. The urgency and timing of this decision raise serious concerns. Think about this: why would directors – who own little equity and may not be elected at the Annual Meeting on Monday – call an immediate board meeting to cause Paragon to spend this much shareholder money? This latest move appears to follow a troubling pattern. From implementing a poison pill and issuing stock grants, to now spending hundreds of thousands of shareholder dollars on a last-minute policy, the actions of this Board increasingly seem aimed at shielding themselves rather than serving the long-term interests of Paragon and its owners.

Our shareholders know better – this is not about them, but simply another effort, to benefit these directors at shareholder expense. It is disappointing, though not surprising, to see the current Board of Paragon once again resort to misinformation and personal attacks to avoid accountability. To be clear, I have never objected to the Company having reasonable D&O insurance policies, and in fact, we have had sufficient coverage for years evidenced by the simple fact that for over a decade Paragon has NEVER had single D&O claim under my leadership. What has changed is not the Company’s exposure, but the risks introduced by the behavior of this Board. On the other hand, as a significant stockholder, I care very deeply about protecting the Company from BOTH risk and wasteful spending – two elements this Board has exposed the Company to in spades.

The Board in hastily approving this self-serving purchase disregarded the Company’s own governing documents, our settlement agreement, and potentially their fiduciary duties. In doing so, they continue to validate why they are so out of touch with Paragon shareholders. As such, it was vital I advised them of their violations and potential liability exposure.

This Board has used substantial Company resources first to entrench themselves, then to defend that entrenchment, and now, just days before the Annual Meeting, to attempt to insulate themselves from the consequences of their poor leadership. As we approach the Annual Meeting, this episode highlights exactly why change is needed. We need leadership that focuses on transparency, fiscal responsibility, and long-term value – not self-preservation.

We encourage our fellow stockholders to continue voting on the BLUE card for a slate of directors that values transparency, progress and fulfilling its obligation to act in the best interest of stockholders.

We thank you for your consideration and support to date. Let’s work together to build something stronger – for today and for the future.”

