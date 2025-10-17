MPS Interactive Systems Advances with INR 8.73 crore Investment and Leadership from Global Tech Visionary Rodney Charles Beach

NOIDA, India, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MPS Interactive Systems Limited (“MPSi”), a material subsidiary of MPS Limited, is excited to announce a transformative investment by Rodney Charles Beach, the Founder of the Liberate Group of companies based in Australia. Mr. Beach is a widely recognized leader in learning and education technology, with over 30 years of pioneering experience in the industry.

Mr. Beach is set to acquire equity shares in MPSi and will take on the role of President, leading the subsidiary through its ambitious global growth strategy.

Driving Innovation in AI-Powered Learning

With a strong background in corporate learning solutions and the successful expansion of the Liberate Group into a global powerhouse, Mr. Beach is poised to drive innovation at MPSi. His leadership will leverage the rapid advancements in AI and learning technologies, strategically positioning MPSi at the forefront of transforming how organizations develop talent and enhance workplace performance. Rodney Charles Beach, President of MPSi, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “The learning technology industry is undergoing a profound evolution, and MPSi is at the center of these exciting changes. With my decades of experience, I am eager to elevate MPSi’s status as a global leader by merging revolutionary learning technology with strong leadership. This investment highlights our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only improve training but significantly enhance the effectiveness and capabilities of global workforces.”

Mr. Beach envisions a path of rapid growth: “We are moving beyond incremental advancements to establish a new standard for our client partners around the world. By offering hyper-personalized, human-focused training solutions infused with state-of-the-art learning technology, we empower millions of learners globally to achieve engaging and transformative learning experiences.”

Aligning with MPS Group’s Vision for Strategic Growth

This strategic investment and leadership appointment closely aligns with MPS Limited’s vision to streamline and accelerate its corporate learning initiatives under cohesive, forward-thinking leadership. Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited, shared his optimism: “The corporate learning sector is one of our most dynamic growth areas, and Rod’s strategic investment in MPSi significantly boosts our momentum. This collaboration brings unified strategic direction, efficient governance, and enhanced competitiveness on a global scale. We are excited to support Rod as he leads MPS Interactive Systems toward unparalleled global success.”

This commitment marks a defining moment for MPSi, setting the stage for a future where learning technologies drive unprecedented levels of engagement and success worldwide.

About MPS Interactive Systems Limited (MPSi)

MPS Interactive Systems (MPSi), a subsidiary of MPS Limited, is a global learning solutions provider. The business was originally founded in 1990 as a part of one of India’s largest conglomerates, and was acquired by MPS in 2018, when it was rebranded as MPSi. MPSi was the first eLearning company worldwide to be assessed at Level 5 of SEI-CMM. It has since consistently been recognized by Training Industry among the Top 20 Companies for Content Development, Training Outsourcing, Gamification, and Experiential Learning Technologies. To further expand its global presence, MPSi acquired EI Design (India) in June 2022 and Liberate Group (Australia) in August 2023.

About MPS Limited (MPS)

MPS was established as a subsidiary of Macmillan Limited in 1970 to change how the world learns. After a change of ownership in 2012, MPS developed significant momentum because of consistent reinvestment in the business and considerable diversification by completing seven acquisitions between 2013 and 2020. Recently, MPS has entered a new growth phase by unlocking synergies between all its acquisitions. The journey to Vision 2027 for MPS is about building a serious scale that includes a market-oriented approach to drive organic growth and an enhanced acquisition playbook that involves acquiring growing assets at competitive prices instead of acquiring distressed assets at distressed prices.

About Rodney Charles Beach

Rodney Charles Beach is the Founder of the Liberate Group of companies, Australia, and a respected thought leader in the learning and education technology sector with over 30 years of experience. His expertise spans corporate training, higher education, digital learning innovation, and organizational performance enhancement, serving some of the world’s largest enterprises and educational institutions.

About Liberate Group

Liberate Group (https://www.liberatelearning.com.au/) was established in 2010 by Rodney Beach (Group Managing Director). The Group comprises Liberate Learning Pty Ltd, Liberate eLearning Pty Ltd, and App-eLearn Pty Ltd, and is a leading provider of digital and blended learning solutions in Australia.

Liberate designs and delivers innovative eLearning and blended programs, offering end-to-end services including learning consulting, content development, immersive technologies (VR, 360° simulations, gamification), video animation, and deployment of scalable digital learning platforms.

The Group has a diverse and loyal customer base, primarily including blue-chip corporates, State and Commonwealth Government departments, and major educational institutions across Australia. With the phased acquisition by MPSi, the Group is positioned to expand its reach, strengthen operational synergies, and accelerate growth in the APAC region and beyond.

