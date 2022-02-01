Movella Announces Commitment to Support Independent Creators Impacted by Entertainment Strikes

Company launches Indie Starter and Indie Pro Bundles to bring studio-grade motion capture to independent creators

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) (“Movella”), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, today announced its commitment to support independent creators and small studios in the animation, VFX, and game development fields. As part of the program, the company is offering two new bundles – the Indie Starter Bundle and Indie Pro Bundle – which include six months of free access to Movella’s studio-grade Animate Pro software.

Movella’s offerings, powered by its Xsens technology, come when frustration with worker pay is at an all-time high – resulting in a $6B blow to the economy. The ripple effect goes beyond actors and writers, impacting animators, VFX artists, and video game developers, many of whom are going independent to avoid large, layoff-ridden companies. This major shift “could change entertainment and further blur the lines between traditional and digital fame” (Washington Post) at a time when the creator economy market is expected to double in size to half a trillion dollars over the next five years (Goldman Sachs Research).

“Today’s entertainment landscape is rapidly evolving with the independent creator economy gaining prominence as studios increasingly turn to independent creators including influencers to fill content gaps,” said Dale Pistilli, Vice President of Marketing, Movella. “The Indie Program is designed to empower people who want to become independent, proving that they don’t need massive budgets to afford high-quality tools. We’re honored to empower this vital community that helps drive the economy forward and creates the entertainment that sparks joy in so many of us.”

Xsens technology offers an optimized workflow, reduced post-production hours, and impeccable motion capture data in any environment. It stands out due to its magnetic immunity, plug-and-play setup, exceptional data quality, and streamlined workflow. Xsens enables creators to capture dynamic motion in various environments without the need for extensive calibration or extensive post-production cleanup.

The Indie Starter Bundle: for budding creators and smaller shops

The Indie Starter Bundle gives creators a cost-effective entry point into high-performance motion capture technology. It includes the Awinda Starter Kit, featuring 17 wireless sensors for flexibility and quick setup capabilities, and local export and HD reprocessing with a six-month complimentary subscription to Xsens Animate Pro software, a value of more than $5,000 and 50% savings on software for the following two years.

The Indie Pro Bundle: for more dynamic motion requirements

The Indie Pro bundle features the industry-tested Xsens Link motion capture suit and a six-month free subscription to Xsens Animate Pro software, a value of more than $5,000, and 50% savings on software for the following two years.

Professional Grade Finger Tracking with StretchSense MoCap Studio Gloves

As part of the Indie Program launch, Movella has collaborated with StretchSense to provide the MoCap Studio glove for Xsens with a version of Hand Engine software that includes Unity, Unreal Engine, and Movella’s MVN software integrations. The offer gives independent creators access to high-precision finger tracking along with the Bundles which can be purchased at a special price of $1,495 on the StretchSense website using the code XsensIndie2023 during checkout.

For additional information regarding the Indie Starter and Indie Pro bundles, please visit https://www.movella.com/applications/entertainment/motion-capture-for-indies.

About Movella Holdings Inc.

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens, and more than 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com.

*To qualify, companies must net less than $500,000USD in annual revenue

