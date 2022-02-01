Mosyle Unveils First AI-Powered Zero Trust Security for macOS

Mosyle Automated Zero Trust is the only Mac endpoint security solution to combine the power of Zero Trust with the automation of artificial intelligence to ensure that only trusted code can be executed on Macs used at work

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform, today announced the launch of Mosyle Automated Zero Trust. The innovative new offering is the first of its kind to combine Zero Trust with artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify and automate security on macOS devices.





“Zero Trust is the answer to the shortcomings of today’s reactive antivirus and malware prevention solutions,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “However, maintaining a trusted list of applications, libraries, scripts, and other executable code running in Macs used for work can be a demanding and exhausting task for IT admins and security pros. By leveraging the power of AI, that’s exactly the challenge our new offering automates.”

Mosyle’s Automated Zero Trust is powered by LeeryAI TM, the company’s proprietary, lightweight AI engine. The tool automatically tracks, evaluates, and analyzes every executable code running on each Mac to build and maintain a trust list. Mosyle’s Automated Zero Trust provides IT and Mac administrators with a fully automated, always-on, macOS security tool that protects every enterprise-owned macOS device without hampering productivity.

LeeryAI TM leverages thousands of real-time data points provided to Mosyle Fuse – an Apple-only solution responsible for deploying, securing and managing Apple devices, as well as installing and patching applications.

The news comes on the heels of the launch of Mosyle AIScript, the industry’s first generative AI-powered macOS scripting tool that lets IT admins use natural language to generate ready-to use scripts for Macs.

Mosyle’s Automated Zero Trust is now available to a select group of customers as a private beta.

Today, more than 42,000 businesses and schools trust Mosyle to manage and secure millions of Apple devices daily. To learn more about Mosyle and other products for managing and securing Apple devices, visit https://mosyle.com/.

Businesses and educational institutions rely on Mosyle to manage and secure their Apple devices and networks. Backed by the best customer support in the industry, Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform delivers a new approach to Apple device management and security that is more powerful, efficient and affordable than legacy solutions. To learn more about Mosyle for enterprises, visit business.mosyle.com. To learn more about Mosyle for education, visit school.mosyle.com.

