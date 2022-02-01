Mosyle Launches Mosyle Fuse MSP: The First Integrated Apple Management and Security Solution Designed Exclusively for MSPs

Mosyle Fuse MSP Brings the Single Pane of Glass Approach to Apple MSPs While Introducing Powerful Commercial Incentives to Support Growth

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform, today announced the launch of Mosyle Fuse MSP, the first solution that integrates five critical management and security applications into a single, Apple-only product specifically designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). By combining mobile device management, endpoint security, internet privacy and security, identity management, and application management, Mosyle makes it easier for MSPs to deploy, manage, and protect customer Apple devices at scale.





“Mosyle’s new solution unlocks unlimited growth at Apple-first businesses,” said David Collins, CEO of Aeras Technologies. “The five-in-one product, full commission and easy, centralized management delivers more value to MSPs than any other vendor on the Apple market.”

Mosyle Fuse MSP builds on the success of the company’s enterprise-grade Mosyle Fuse, which, in less than two years since launch, already represents the most adopted Mosyle product. In addition to advanced Apple device management and security features found on Mosyle Fuse, the new offering is purpose-built for MSPs and provides:

MSP-Level Management for General Profiles and Policies: Helps create and manage MSP-level profiles and policies for device management, endpoint security, online security and privacy, identity management, and application management. MSPs can automatically apply policies to all current and new customers in a single product, simplifying the onboarding process to minutes.

Helps create and manage MSP-level profiles and policies for device management, endpoint security, online security and privacy, identity management, and application management. MSPs can automatically apply policies to all current and new customers in a single product, simplifying the onboarding process to minutes. Customer Level Management for Critical Policies and Integrations: Offers the perfect balance between optimization and flexibility. For cases where separation is better or even required, MSPs can manage each customer individually. For example, MSPs can manage Apple Push Certificate, IdP integrations, or profiles such as VPN, Microsoft Exchange, and others.

Offers the perfect balance between optimization and flexibility. For cases where separation is better or even required, MSPs can manage each customer individually. For example, MSPs can manage Apple Push Certificate, IdP integrations, or profiles such as VPN, Microsoft Exchange, and others. Centralized Billing with Individualized Reporting: Simple and automated monthly billing ensures MSPs only use and pay for the licenses customers use. Mosyle Fuse MSP also exports comprehensive breakdowns per customer to help with customer billing, so MSPs spend no extra time on the process.

With Mosyle Fuse MSP, the company sets a new standard for pricing, commission structure and other commercial benefits for Apple MSPs. By providing commissions of up to 100% for the first year of new MSP customers and offering the best price on the market, Mosyle Fuse MSP delivers incomparable financial benefits for Apple MSPs.

As part of the unique offering, Mosyle will also refund the cost of the Apple Consultants Network annual fee in the form of a credit to be used for paying for future Mosyle Fuse MSP licenses. This ensures that all MSPs leveraging Mosyle Fuse MSP can take advantage of the support offered by the Apple Consultants Network program.

“Mosyle is committed to growing the Apple ecosystem and helping MSPs scale,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “Mosyle Fuse MSP is designed to accomplish both — delivering an automated and scalable platform for MSPs that offers comprehensive security and management for Apple-focused customers across the globe, all while offering innovative commercial perks to help Apple MSPs grow their businesses.”

Today, more than 47,000 organizations trust Mosyle to manage and secure millions of Apple devices daily. To learn more about Mosyle Fuse MSP and get more details on the exclusive benefits for MSPs, visit msp.mosyle.com.

About Mosyle



Businesses and educational institutions rely on Mosyle to manage and secure their Apple devices and networks. Backed by the best customer support in the industry, Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform delivers a new approach to Apple device management and security that is more powerful, efficient and affordable than legacy solutions. To learn more about Mosyle for enterprises, visit business.mosyle.com. To learn more about Mosyle for education, visit school.mosyle.com.

Contacts

Media:

Jason Vancura



fama PR for Mosyle



Mosyle@famapr.com