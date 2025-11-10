Mosaic Welcomes U.S. Decision to Add Phosphate and Potash to Critical Minerals List

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) welcomed the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision on November 6, 2025 to add phosphate and potash to the nation’s Critical Minerals List, recognizing their essential role in U.S. food production and national security.

“Phosphate and potash production is critical to food security, and food security is national security,” said Bruce Bodine, President and CEO of The Mosaic Company. “These designations rightly recognize the strategic value of domestic phosphate and potash production, not just for farmers, but for the entire country.” According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Department of the Interior’s Critical Minerals List serves as a strategic tool to strengthen national mineral supply chains. It informs federal policy, investment priorities, and permitting processes aimed at enhancing economic resilience and national security.

Phosphate and potash underpin the nation’s ability to produce food efficiently and sustainably. As essential nutrients in fertilizer, they support the crops that feed families, livestock, and industries across the country. A stable domestic supply helps protect America’s food system from global market disruptions, so that U.S. agriculture, and by extension, the nation’s economy and security, remain strong.

The decision to designate phosphate as a critical mineral also highlights the broader strategic value of its byproducts. Potash and phosphate are but two critical minerals present in Mosaic’s fertilizer production. A production byproduct, phosphogypsum (PG), contains meaningful amounts of five rare earth elements (REEs) which also are critical minerals. All are critical to the nation’s defense, energy, and technology sectors. Phosphate fertilizer production yields enough of these materials to serve as a meaningful domestic source in meeting U.S. demand.

Mosaic is supporting ongoing research into the responsible recovery of these materials from its byproducts. Rare earth elements are vital to technologies such as AI computing, electric vehicle batteries, missile guidance systems, and clean energy infrastructure, while uranium remains essential to clean nuclear power, a cornerstone of U.S. energy independence.

Potash and phosphate’s designation as a critical mineral reinforces their role at the foundation of American agriculture and the industries that depend on it. From strengthening the nation’s food supply chain to supporting emerging technologies, phosphate remains essential to both economic stability and national security, an area where Mosaic continues to lead through responsible production and innovation.

