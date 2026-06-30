Mortgage Matchup Named Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Cranbrook Tennis Classic

Partnership Underscores a Shared Commitment to Sports, Community Investment and Elevating Metro Detroit on a National Stage

The Cranbrook Tennis Classic, one of the nation’s fastest-growing ATP Challenger tournaments, today announced that Mortgage Matchup, which is powered by United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 tournament. The partnership brings together two organizations deeply invested in supporting local communities while showcasing the Detroit region to audiences nationwide.

Hosted at Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, the Cranbrook Tennis Classic has quickly established itself as a premier destination on the ATP Challenger Tour, earning recognition as one of the top ATP Challenger events for player experience and attracting rising stars from around the world.

Mortgage Matchup connects homebuyers across the country with independent, local mortgage brokers, helping consumers navigate key moments such as purchasing a home or refinancing an existing mortgage. As the first-ever Official Mortgage Partner of the NBA and WNBA, as well as locally with the Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Little Caesars Arena, and United States Professional Baseball League, Mortgage Matchup leverages sports sponsorships including the Cranbrook Tennis Classic, to promote the value of working with an independent mortgage broker.

As the presenting sponsor, Mortgage Matchup will help expand the tournament’s reach and create meaningful opportunities for the local community while increasing national exposure for the Detroit region through broadcast and streaming partnerships, including coverage on Tennis Channel.

“From day one, the Cranbrook Tennis Classic has been about much more than tennis,” said David DeMuth, tournament chair and Chairman of DonerColle Partners, part of Stagwell. “It’s about creating momentum for Detroit, investing in young people, and showcasing everything our community has to offer on a national stage. United Wholesale Mortgage shares those values, making this a natural partnership as we continue to grow the tournament’s impact.”

Known for its commitment to sports partnerships and community engagement, Mortgage Matchup joins the event at a pivotal moment in the tournament’s evolution. The Cranbrook Tennis Classic has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, drawing thousands of attendees, millions of digital impressions and widespread attention from tennis fans across the globe.

Beyond elite competition, the tournament serves as a catalyst for community impact. Through its support of local organizations, including Palmer Park Tennis Academy and Cranbrook athletics programs, the event has helped expand access to tennis and create opportunities for youth development throughout Southeast Michigan.

The 2026 tournament will continue to build on that momentum by bringing together world-class athletes, local businesses, community organizations, and fans for a weeklong celebration of sport and Detroit’s growing presence on the international tennis stage.

“Through Mortgage Matchup, we’re passionate about investing in the communities our mortgage broker clients and their borrowers call home and supporting experiences that bring people together,” said Sarah DeCiantis, Chief Marketing Officer at UWM. “The Cranbrook Tennis Classic has quickly become a marquee event for Metro Detroit, and we’re proud to help elevate its impact. This partnership allows us to celebrate world-class competition while showcasing the energy, talent and spirit of our community to audiences across the country.”

The Cranbrook Tennis Classic has become one of the region’s premier summer sporting events, combining world-class competition with meaningful community investment and elevating Metro Detroit’s profile among national and international audiences.

Additional details, including tournament dates, player announcements, and programming for the 2026 Cranbrook Tennis Classic, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”). UWM is the nation’s largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for 11 consecutive years and is also the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

About Cranbrook Tennis Classic

The Cranbrook Tennis Classic is an ATP Challenger 125 tournament held annually in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Founded in 2023, the tournament was named the 2025 ATP Challenger Tournament of the Year and has quickly emerged as one of the premier stops on the Challenger Tour. Operated by nonprofit organization Tennis Forward, all tournament profits benefit youth tennis programming and community initiatives in Detroit.

Media Contact:

Emily Monarch

Emonarch@doner.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire